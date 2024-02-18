17 Cute Winter Pieces That Will Actually Keep You Warm

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Punxsutawney Phil may have predicted an early spring, but we’re still over a month away from the official season switch. That means winter fashions aren’t going anywhere and it’s still important to dress warm! While winter clothes often get a rep for being least fashionable, I beg to differ — There are plenty of pieces that are super warm and trendy.

Related: 17 Rich Mom Pieces That Are Equally Comfy and Chic Mothers are unsung heroines, balancing conference calls and carpool lanes like a boss. Just like moms juggle work life and home life, you can find fashion that is both comfy and chic. When your schedule is swamped with appointments and activities all day long, you need an outfit that can take you from casual to […]

Don’t believe me? Well, you’re in the right place. I dug deep to find some of the most stylishly functional winter clothes and accessories that will keep you toasty until the first blooms of spring peek through. Shop our favorites from Amazon, Abercrombie, Nordstrom and more below!

1. Not Your Farmer’s Overalls: Yep, overalls are becoming a trendy fashion staple, and this fleece-lined one from Tongmingyun will keep you toasty whether you use them for layering on ski days or choose to lounge around in them. The large functioning front pocket is also a major bonus! — just $69!

2. The Most Fashionable Puffer: Puffer vests have taken this winter by storm. You’ll be wearing this ultra-plush one from lululemon for years because it is filled with long-lasting durable down, looks stylish and even features a hood to protect your head from gusts of wind — just $228!

3. The Ultimate Sweater: You can never go wrong with a chunky cable knit sweater. Although this one from Venus is cropped, it will definitely keep you warm thanks to a little surprise… — was $44, now just $37!

4. Surprise! …Yep, the above sweater is actually part of an athleisure-like sweater set that’s complete with these cable-knit leggings. Have you ever seen a cozier duo? — was $49, now just $40!

5. Classic Beanie: No winter wardrobe is complete without an expertly knitted beanie. This one from Banana Republic Factory will keep your noggin extremely warm and will last for years. Plus, it’s on sale — was $50, now just $20!

6. Fur for the Win: Designed with the softest faux fur available, these Style & Co Witty Winter Boots wrap your feet in warmth and look oh-so stylish while doing so. TBH, we think they’re better than some Ugg boot styles — was $50, now just $30!

7. Cold Weather Denim: Denim jackets aren’t typically my go-to for the colder months, but this sherpa-lined design from Abercrombie was specially made to keep you comfortable and warm through the dregs of winter — was $120, now just $50!

8. Your New Favorite Uggs: While Uggs’ slip on styles may be the most popular, their winter-ready Butte Logo snow boots are just as fashionable and so much more functional to wear in snowy weather — was $240, now just $168!

9. Fully Covered: No nipping wind will get the best of you when wearing this Norma Kamali Turtle Catsuit. The slim-fit covers your entire body — even your feet — and features a thumbhole design so you’ll be warm and covered yet still look chic and trendy — just $160!

10. Finishing Touch: Wrapping a scarf around your neck adds a certain je nais se quoi to your look before rushing out the door. Plus, it’s one of the most functional pieces of clothing ever. This color-block style from Express is simple, elegant and incredibly soft — just $34!

11. Sleek and Stylish: These cashmere-lined leather gloves from Nordstrom offer a combination of the mob wife aesthetic and old-money flair. Plus, they’re touchscreen-compatible — was $99, now just $64!

12. Stylishly Warm: If you’re a fan of Spanx’s original leather leggings, you’ll love this affordable fleece-lined iteration to stay cozy in all season long — just $26!

13. Cuter Than a Hat: Lean into the coquette trend with these fuzzy faux-fur earmuffs. Not only do they prevent your ears from freezing, but they also come in a variety of colors and are super sturdy — just $17!

14. Walk on the Wild Side: Sure, faux fur isn’t nearly as warm as real fur, but this Bellivera coat comes close thanks to its thick material and fleece-lined interior. The leopard print is also very on trend with the mob wife aesthetic — was $90, now just $60!

15. Winter Essential: Just because socks are essential doesn’t mean they can’t be cute? This extra-warm set features five pairs with a classic cable-knit design. With so many, you’ll never run out or experience a frigid chill for the rest of winter. Talk about a win-win — was $11, now just $8!

16. Fan-Favorite: Over 6,000 Amazon shoppers absolutely adore this Anrabess sweater dress, in part because it can be worn for a multitude of occasions and it’s like your own personal blanket — was $67, now just $50!

17. The Warmest Pants Ever: Are you sensing a theme? Anything lined with fleece will feel infinitely warmer… including these Flygo joggers that are an Amazon favorite — was $37, now just $20!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us