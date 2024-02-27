Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Out with the browns, reds and beiges; in with the pastel pinks, blues, yellows and greens! Everyone seems to have beautifully bright nails right now, and maybe it’s because spring is just around the corner and we’re all trying to lure it in faster with our color choices. (We wish it worked like that!) It could also be the spring breakers getting ready for a relaxing week on a Bahamas beach — and the requisite bright outfits. Either way, nothing builds confidence more than having a bright, done-up manicure; typing, pointing and signing your name at the checkout line all become a lot more fun!

But if you’re like many of Us and don’t want to shell out 75 hard-earned dollars for a manicure every three weeks, we may have found a solution. As you probably know, a great manicure starts with a clean, clear, smooth nail. One of the main reasons we even go to the salon is to get that bump-less, perfectly flat finish. But there’s a way to get rid of those pesky cuticles that ruin your flawless manicure look — and you can do it right at home, all without fancy tools, clippers and drills! All it takes is this cuticle-removing formula and a cuticle pusher.

This liquid cuticle remover instantly dissolves dead skin and cuticles without stripping, thinning or damaging your nails; in fact, the formula is designed to do the opposite, moisturizing, strengthening and repairing nails while it removes hangnails and cuticles. In other words, it won’t dry the area around your nails like many traditional salon cuticle removers do, using lanolin to hydrate and support nail growth and strength. What you’re left with is a blank canvas of healthy, clean nails — the perfect way to start a manicure! Your nails are ready for a bright and springy dip, gel, regular or acrylic polish in a matter of seconds.

This formula is easy to use too. Simply soak your fingernails (or toenails) in warm water for a few minutes, then apply a drop of the liquid around the base of your nail. Use a cuticle remover to gently push the cuticles back — and voilà! It provides the fresh foundation that is essential for a pristine manicure.

Related: This Facial Peel May Dramatically Improve Your Complexion With Every Use There’s something unbelievably satisfying about purging the dirt, sweat and toxins from your pores. Somehow, you feel lighter. Whether you use a mud mask or an exfoliating scrub, the gratification that comes from having ultra-clean skin is unmatched. It’s similar to a deep cleaning of the house or a clear-out of your closet — out […]

Nearly 35,000 reviewers agree that this product not only works, but works well — with many calling it a “miraculous” new staple, while others say they “regret not buying it sooner.”

“You only need a DOT and it gets everywhere and in SECONDS I mean SECONDS it takes off your cuticles and leaves your nail bed SO hydrated and amazing looking. I had acrylics on for several months, and my nail beds were trashed. I used this stuff to clean up my cuticles, and my nail beds look absolutely beautiful. This stuff is amazing!! And since it’s so concentrated it will last a super long time. I highly recommend!”

If you’re ready to ring in spring with a bright at-home manicure like we are, you’re going to want to check out this liquid!

Get the Blue Cross Professional Liquid Cuticle Remover and Softener for $7 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 27, 2024, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Shop other cuticle removers on Amazon and don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us