



Cyber Monday is always a good time. A 10% off here, a 20% off there, a 70% off over there — wait, what was that 70% off? Because we’re going to need to know more. You’ll want to too when you see this jacket!

For today and today only, Saks Off 5th is offering an extra 60% off coats, cashmere, hats, gloves, scarves and more with a special code — which means we can save nearly $350 on this originally $500 Cole Haan jacket. And that’s exactly what we’re going to do!

Get the Cole Haan Quilted Italian Leather Jacket (originally $500) for just $152 with code COLD60 at Saks Off 5th! Code expires December 2, 2019.

This jacket is made of incredibly soft Italian leather with a buttery, fluid feel. Shoppers say it’s “so soft and comfortable,” unlike the stiff leather and pleather jackets they’re used to trying on. Apart from its high-quality construction, shoppers are also calling it “a beauty,” reporting that the design is “100% posh.”

This Cole Haan jacket has flattering seam details on its shell, as well as a quilted shoulder detail to add a bit of that moto edge. It features a stand collar with a button closure — and beneath that is a zip closure running down the placket, matching with the zip cuffs at the ends of the long sleeves. The gold-tone hardware is the perfect touch against the matte sheen of the leather.

This jacket also has side slash pockets and tab details at the hem to finish off the accents. It also has a soft lining inside!

This leather jacket is the ultimate grab-and-go piece. Going to pick up a friend on your way to the movies? Slip this jacket over a comfy tee and leggings or jeans and sneakers. You can just as easily trade the sneakers for slip-on flats. Headed out for a romantic date night? Just imagine this jacket draped over your shoulders, complementing your sleek LBD and red heels. The options go on and on!

This jacket is still available in three colors, but some sizes are already disappearing, so don’t wait too long. This sale only goes until the end of Cyber Monday, so everyone is buying without a second thought. We don’t need a second thought anyway when we consider how much money we’re saving on such a high-quality — and endlessly cool — piece!

