Save Up to 52% on Ray-Ban Sunglasses for Cyber Monday!





We often associate sunglasses with summer, but once it starts snowing, they’re actually the first thing we grab — before we even reach for our scarves and gloves. The snow sparkles so brightly and the wind can be harsh, leaving our eyes irritated. That’s why we need to cover them up — and obviously if we’re covering them up, we’re going to do so with a pair of Ray-Bans!

There are always incredible deals from top brands at woot!, and the sales are even more enticing for Cyber Monday. Whether we’re shopping for ourselves or for a gift for someone else, sunglasses are the way to go, especially when we can save 52% off on our favorite pair — the best Ray-Ban sunnies deal on the site!

Get the Ray-Ban Clubmaster Folding Sunglasses (originally $258) for just $125 at woot! Sale ends today!

These Clubmaster sunglasses are the perfect blend of modern and retro styles, and the best part? They look good on everybody and somehow manage to mesh with every personal style, no matter how much one differs from the next. We love the golden accents of the black frame, introducing a hint of glam without overdoing it, and the chic dark green tint to the lenses. And how about the fact that they’re foldable? What we love most, however, is that we can save over $130 on these shades right now — which is just amazing!

Get the Ray-Ban Clubmaster Folding Sunglasses (originally $258) for just $125 at woot! Sale ends today!

Thinking about buying these Clubmasters for a friend or family member? Buy today and woot! guarantees that you’ll receive them in time for Christmas or Hanukkah. Shipping around the holidays can get a little intense (AKA slow), so we love being able to rest easy knowing that we won’t be left panicking and having to run to the overly-crowded mall on December 24 for a last-minute gift!

Get the Ray-Ban Clubmaster Folding Sunglasses (originally $258) for just $125 at woot! Sale ends today!

Want to explore some other Ray-Ban styles on sale at woot! for Cyber Monday? Check out the amazing deals below!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!