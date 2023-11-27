Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you’ve been on TikTok in the past year, there’s a good chance you’ve seen the Ninja Creami. It seems like everyone from celebrity chefs, to influencers, to people like Us are giving it a try. The flood of positive reviews created a feedback loop – try Ninja Creami, love it, recommend to friend; friend tries Ninja Creami, loves it — and the cycle starts over.

So, what’s the hype about anyway? Well, for starters, this seemingly magic contraption can turn a few everyday ingredients into ice cream, sorbet, gelato, smoothie bowls, milkshakes and more. But that’s just the beginning. Read on to learn more about this trendy machine!

Oh, and note that for today only, the Ninja Creami is being sold at a huge discount. Your new secret kitchen weapon awaits!

Get the Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker for just $167 (originally $200) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 27, 2023, but are subject to change.

Although the Creami can make pretty much any frozen treat imaginable, it is shockingly easy to use. This model has seven one-touch programs which allow you to choose the treat you want to make (for example, ice cream or a smoothie bowl) and make it with the click of a button (yes, it’s that easy!). Each program has a unique combination of speed, pressure and time, which is what allows the machine to produce so many outputs.

In addition to personalizing the type of treat you want, you can add any mix-ins your heart desires. Pretzels, chocolate, candy, fruit — maybe even a combination! There are no limits as to what combos you can make, so get wild!

Ninja’s Creamify Technology turns a fully frozen pint into a smooth treat in minutes using its Creamerizer Paddle to shave and churn ice particles. And if it’s not creamy enough the first time, go ahead and re-spin. A few minutes later, you’ll have an extra creamy pint ready to enjoy!

If you want some inspo, just Google “Ninja Creami recipe” or search it on TikTok. Ninja even has recipes on its website, so you’ll never run out of ideas!

It may surprise you, but the Creami makes a great gift for health and fitness enthusiasts too! Some fitness influencers recommend putting a protein shake into the pint, and voila — protein ice cream! Since it’s so simple to use, it’s also ideal for families. Why buy frozen treats when you can make your own and have fun doing it?

In this set, everything you’ll need is included: the machine itself, a Creamerizer Paddle and one Creami pint. If you want more pints, those are easy (and affordable!) to buy on Amazon whenever.

Okay, who else already clicked “Add to Cart”? Just Us?

