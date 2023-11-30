Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Okay, now time is seriously running out! Many retailers stretched their Cyber Monday deals out over a few days, but each day, we have fewer options. Cyber Week is truly almost over — but we’re not done with it quite yet!
We’ve scoured the internet for deals, and our search is complete. You can shop the best extended Cyber Week deals we found below — before they’re completely gone!
J.Crew
Our Absolute Favorite: Ends Thursday! Take 50% off winter styles with code. Go for a bestseller, like this Villa Puffer Coat, while it’s marked down — was $248, now $124 with code SHOPNOW at checkout!
Shop more Cyber Week deals at J.Crew!
Saks Off 5th
Our Absolute Favorite: New deal: unlocked! For today only (Thursday), you can take an extra 25% off select boots and bags using codes BOOTS or BAGS, respectively. Loving the silver trend? Check out this Karl Lagerfeld Paris Maybelle Camera Bag — was $178, now $71 with code BAGS at checkout!
Shop more Cyber Week deals at Saks Off 5th!
bebe
Our Absolute Favorite: Take 55% off new holiday styles with code! Get ready to sleigh in this sparkly Disco Dot Wrap Tie Jumpsuit — was $139, now $63 with code CYBERDEAL at checkout!
Shop more Cyber Week deals at bebe!
Victoria’s Secret
Our Absolute Favorite: Last day for buy one, get one free pajama sets! We’re going for two different vibes with the Dew Drop Satin Long Pajama Set and the Flannel Long Pajama Set — BOGO!
Shop more Cyber Week deals at Victoria’s Secret!
Dyson
Our Absolute Favorite: Whether you’re looking for vacuums, hair tools or air purifiers, Dyson is on pretty much everyone’s wish list around the holidays. Good thing there are so many awesome deals. Snag $100 off the iconic Supersonic hair dryer — was $430, now $330!
Shop more Cyber Week deals at Dyson!
Tula
Our Absolute Favorite: Ends Thursday! Take 30% off sitewide and 40% off supersize and select items. Need a good gift? Check out this Exfoliating Facial Scrub Trio with pretty holiday packaging — was $56, now $34!
Shop more Cyber Week deals at Tula!
Zappos
Our Absolute Favorite: New deals up to 60% off! Shoes, clothes, accessories — everything is in this sale. The deal on these Label Go-To Chelsea boots is just unreal — they were $145, now they’re $29!
Shop more Cyber Week deals at Zappos!
Wayfair
Our Absolute Favorite: Up to 70% off, and everything ships free! Sleep better (and cooler) with this Wayfair Sleep 12-Inch Pocket Spring Mattress — was $638, now $203!
Shop more Cyber Week deals at Wayfair!
Nike
Our Absolute Favorite: Take up to 60% off and use code CYBER for an extra 25% off select styles. Ends December 2! We have major heart eyes for this Court Vision Alta sneaker — was $85, now $52 with code CYBER at checkout!
Shop more Cyber Week deals at Nike!
Madewell
Our Absolute Favorite: Products are running out, but there are still amazing finds for 60% off at Madewell through the end of Thursday! We’re eyeing this Studded Padded Headband for holiday parties — was $28, now $11 with code CYBER at checkout!
Shop more Cyber Week deals at Madewell!
Hatch
Our Absolute Favorite: One more bonus day of deals up to 60% off sitewide! Make a new mom (or mom-to-be) so happy with this Mama Must-Haves Kit — was $128, now $90 with code CYBER30 at checkout!
Shop more Cyber Week deals at Hatch!
Vionic
Our Absolute Favorite: Shoes up to 55% off! As someone who personally owns and works out in this Endure Sneaker, I could not recommend it more — was $130, now $60!
Shop more Cyber Week deals at Vionic!
Soko Glam
Our Absolute Favorite: Time is almost up to nab K-beauty must-haves for up to 50% off! We’ve recommended this Acwell Licorice pH Balancing Cleansing Toner before, and you bet we’ll do it again — was $18, now $12!
Shop more Cyber Week deals at Soko Glam!
