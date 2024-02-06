Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

You bought your Stanley cup (or your favorite Stanley cup alternative). You filled it with plenty of water and ice. And then you added your favorite Stanley cup accessories. Now you have to haul it somewhere. How are you going to do that, especially if you’re drinking from the 40 oz. version all day long? You could leave it in your car’s cupholder, sure, but you’re inevitably going to be thirsty before you can come back to your car.

Related: Show Off Your Personality With the Best Stanley Cup Accessories If you have a Stanley cup, you probably want to figure out a way to make it look more like your “own” cup. Everyone can get different colors and tote them around. But only the biggest Stanley fans find cool ways to kit out their cup and make them look like interesting, personalized creations that […]

We’ve highlighted some of our favorite Stanley cup bags and purses before, but we think we’ve found one of the best options you can get right now, period. It’s the perfect way to tote even the biggest quencher that you can find, so you can down that high-quality H20 no matter where you are.

You might not have considered that one of the best Stanley cup bags would come from the brand Dagne Dover, without being branded as such, at that. But as it happens, that’s what we figured out. And it’s got plenty of space for other stuff, too!

Get the Vida Cotton Tote Bag for just $99 at Dagne Dover! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 5, 2024, but are subject to change.

Dagne Dover’s large Vida Cotton Tote Bag is the perfect size to hold your 40 oz. Stanley cup and pretty much anything else you need it to, also. For $99, you get a bag that has enough space to fit your 16-inch laptop, your phone, keys, cup, a book or two, and up to 12 recycled bottles. It’s crafted from cotton so you can clean it simply by giving it a wipedown, and it even has a key leash to help you wrangle your keys without them disappearing to the bottom of your bag.

Related: Time for a Stanley Cup Alternative? Shop Our 10 Favorite Cups and Tumblers Ahh, good ol’ high-quality H20. It tastes better when it comes from your favorite Stanley cup, right? Limited edition colors make the water taste decadent, we’ve heard. Joking aside, the Stanley cup is massively popular for a reason. It looks good, it feels good to use, and it’s what’s popular right now. We all know […]

There are exterior pockets too, so you could put your Stanley cup in one of those for easy access, or store it in the bag with your other belongings. Whatever you decide, it’ll be sitting comfortably and securely in there until you’re ready for a sip. You can decorate the bag to your liking too, since it comes in plain white or black, which means there’s room for patches, stickers, keychains, and more.

If you’re a serious sipper, this is the bag you need to bring home. Be sure and nab yours while the bag is on sale, down from its normal price of $175. This is a deal you won’t want to pass up.

Get the Vida Cotton Tote Bag for just $99 at Dagne Dover! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 5, 2024, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? See more Dagne Dover products here and don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Shop With Us tip: Find the best gifts on Amazon personalized to your shopping history here!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us