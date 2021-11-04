This Setting Spray Kept Dakota Johnson Flawless on the ’50 Shades’ Set

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Many of Us work standard nine-to-five jobs where we put in eight hours per day, but that’s simply not the case in Hollywood. When a top actor is on set, they can expect to be there for as long as 16 hours — or perhaps even more, depending on the project.

That’s why we love to learn about the tips and tricks professional makeup artists use to keep movie stars stunning for hours on end! We recently revisited an interview that Dakota Johnson‘s makeup artist did with Us while she was working on Fifty Shades Freed. Throughout all of the film’s hot and heavy scenes, Johnson needed a setting spray to keep her makeup locked in — and the team relied on this bestseller to get the job done!

The on-set makeup artist Evelyne Noraz shared plenty of handy tidbits back in 2018, and they’re just as relevant three years later! Her setting spray of choice is Urban Decay’s award-winning All Nighter spray, which has been an industry staple for as long as we can remember. It claims to keep your makeup flawless and in place for up to 16 hours, so it’s easy to see why it’s a go-to for the best in the business!

According to the brand, this spray will ensure that your makeup won’t fade, melt, smudge or budge for prolonged periods of time. It may prevent your foundation or powder from settling into fine lines or wrinkles, and also minimize transferring onto clothing. This is a huge help — we all know that foundation is a difficult stain to wash out of fabric.

This setting spray consistently gets five-star reviews from shoppers, and it’s a mainstay in countless makeup bags. Reviewers simply haven’t found a better setting spray that goes the distance, which is likely why it’s stayed in the number one spot for so many years! The original formula works well for all different skin types, and 88% of participants in a 7-day study claim that it was the best product they have used to help make their makeup last. Plus, it also has a coveted professional stamp of approval that only amplifies its must-have status. Fifty shades of fabulous!

