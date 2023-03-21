Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Taking a deep dive into the skincare world has really opened up our eyes when it comes to effective ingredients. Who knew so many of the foods we encounter in our everyday lives could be the keys to clearer, more youthful skin? Watermelons, blueberries, strawberries, cucumbers, honey — our skincare routine is full of yummy goodness!

Ready to level things up with an even fancier ingredient you might typically only treat yourself to on special occasions? We’re talking about a multi-use product made with white truffle extract — one that’s gaining more and more fans worldwide by the day. Ready to see what all of the hype is about?

Get the d’Alba Italian White Truffle First Spray Serum for just $35 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 21, 2023, but are subject to change.

With over 15 million bottles sold, this d’Alba mist must be doing something right! As we mentioned, its key ingredient is white truffle extract. These antioxidant-rich white truffles come from Piedmont, Italy and are a fantastic approach to protecting skin from environmental damage. An anti-aging must-have!

This vegan formula also contains niacinamide and chia seed extract for calm, supple and glowing skin, plus avocado oil and sunflower seed oil to hydrate instantly and lock in moisture for lasting results. The ingredients are hypoallergenic, and the product has been dermatologically tested. It’s made for all skin types too!

This is a three-in-one product. It’s a serum that can be used as a staple in your skincare routine, but it’s also a mist you can use for a refresh throughout the day. You can use it as a setting spray as well once you’ve finished your makeup to keep your glam on point!

When using this mist, just remember to always shake it up first. You’ll want to mix up the layered formula before spraying for best results, activating the brilliance and setting yourself up for your brightest glow yet!

