Demi Moore is an iconic actress known for a range of notable roles. We’re talking General Hospital, The Scarlet Letter, her Golden Globe-nominated performance in Ghost and much, much more. But what has Us fixated on this movie star at the moment is her timeless beauty and stunning lashes. As luck would have it, her perfect peepers aren’t the result of pricey products or exclusive treatments — the secret can be found on Amazon. Read on for the scoop!

Get the Lancôme Monsieur Big Volumizing Mascara for just $16 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 31, 2023, but are subject to change.

In what feels like a breath of fresh air for an A-lister, Moore likes to keep things easy and her routine swift. At age 60, she’s still turning heads on the red carpet, and recently opened up about her daily essentials in an interview with InStyle. “I’m kind of a lazy man, and I don’t like things to get too complicated,” Moore confessed while discussing her beauty routine — which may be why she fell in love with using a “little” of Lancôme’s Monsieur Big Volumizing Mascara. It glides on effortlessly, creating a “false-lash effect providing up to 12x more volume,” as noted by the brand, and boasts wavy fiber bristles which elongate even the smallest of hairs.

If you decide to dance the night away or pose for the paparazzi (or a significant other) because you’re feeling fabulous, you can relax knowing your look will stay in place. After all, this creamy texture is smudge-proof, doesn’t flake and lasts up to 24 hours! It’s reportedly free from harmful chemicals such as parabens, formaldehyde and phthalates, so you won’t be coating your hair with toxic chemicals. This is of particular importance, especially considering the area of application is so close to your irreplaceable eyes.

The best part of the package? This top-rated mascara doesn’t clump your hair together. For best results (and to channel the Demi Moore-approved way), flick the bristled comb in an upward motion for the top hairs, and in a downward motion for the bottom until you achieve your desired effect. If you go side to side with the brush, it will create more of a spikey look, as if you placed individual extensions on your lashes. “I’ve been searching for a mascara that adds both volume and length to my lashes, and I finally found it!” said one happy reviewer (out of three-thousand 5-star ratings). Get the look you’ve been dreaming of with the click of a button!

