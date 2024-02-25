We love a good exfoliant — seriously! They’re a pick-me-up that your skin can help your skin look and feel younger and fresher. Whether you think your skin appears dull or want to reinvigorate your skin, picking the right exfoliator can do it all for you! Dermalogica, the skincare brand, creates professional-grade skin products that strive to work for life. We love the brand’s liquid peelfoliant — we think you will too — and it’s only $65!

<figure> <img src="https://mfgfeed.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/exfoliating-mitts-usweekly.jpg%22" alt="top-rated exfoliating mitts"> <figcaption></figcaption> </figure><div class="section-description full-intro"><span>Exfoliating can be a great way to maintain smooth, healthy skin. But many of us just don’t have time for long, messy routines. This is why exfoliating mitts can be a great option. These mitts are specifically designed to provide effective exfoliation without the mess and hassle of traditional cream and scrub methods.</span> <span>In this post, we’re making things a little easier for you by looking at some of the top-rated exfoliating mitts of 2023. Whether you’re looking for something gentle or tough — we’ve got you covered. Each of these mitts can provide deep, effective exfoliation, so you can get your skin feeling and looking soft, smooth and radiant in no time.</span></div><div class="buying-guide-list"><div class="bg-widget-list-wrap"><div class="toc-title">The Top Exfoliating Mitts of 2023</div><ul class="bg-widget-list"><li><a href="https://mfgfeed.com/feed/review#dermasuri_exfoliating_mitt">Dermasuri Exfoliating Mitt</a></li><li><a href="https://mfgfeed.com/feed/review#seraphic_skincare_exfoliating_mitt">Seraphic Skincare Exfoliating Mitt</a></li><li><a href="https://mfgfeed.com/feed/review#microdermamitt_exfoliating_mitt">MicrodermaMitt Exfoliating Mitt</a></li><li><a href="https://mfgfeed.com/feed/review#estylez_exfoliating_mitt">Estylez Exfoliating Mitt</a></li><li><a href="https://mfgfeed.com/feed/review#valitic_exfoliating_mitt">Valitic Exfoliating Mitt</a></li></ul></div></div> <h2>The Top Exfoliating Mitts of 2023</h2> <div> <h3><a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00EL11LW0?maas=maas_adg_api_586920657501944064_macro_1_124&ref_=aa_maas&aa_adgroupid=adv_pg-173729_B00EL11LW0&aa_campaignid=adv_pub-01g9pywskec40w4z3f1fcm3wqy-554&aa_creativeid=UNKNOWN&tag=advon-usw-20?tag=advon-usw-20">Dermasuri Exfoliating Mitt</a> - Best Overall</h3> <figure><a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00EL11LW0?maas=maas_adg_api_586920657501944064_macro_1_124&ref_=aa_maas&aa_adgroupid=adv_pg-173729_B00EL11LW0&aa_campaignid=adv_pub-01g9pywskec40w4z3f1fcm3wqy-554&aa_creativeid=UNKNOWN&tag=advon-usw-20?tag=advon-usw-20"><img src="http://mfgfeed.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/dermasuri-exfoliating-mitts-usweekly.jpg%22" alt="dermasuri exfoliating mitts"></a></figure> <div><span>The Dermasuri Exfoliating Mitt is an essential tool for achieving glowing smooth skin. This body scrubber contains a unique silicone-free Viscose blend material that’s gentle enough for delicate areas, while still being effective at removing layers of dead skin. </span> <span>Using this scrubbing mitt as part of your skincare routine will help you lift away dead skin cells and naturally brighten your skin tone for improved absorption of moisturizer. This product also functions as a great prep and post-application companion when it comes to sunless tanning. Just exfoliate before applying any spray tanner or cream to get a smooth and even tan with no dark spots from dead skin. </span> <span>By deep exfoliating the skin once every two weeks, you can achieve an even and polished complexion. Overall, this is an excellent choice if you are looking for a simple and natural way to deeply exfoliate your skin and reveal softer skin tones. It offers great effectiveness and delivers fast results, which makes it stand out from the competition.</span></div> <div class="align-wrap"><div class="pros"><div class="title">Pros</div><div class="subtitle"><ul> <li><span>Reveals healthy and radiant skin</span></li> <li><span>Works well for self-tanning prep</span></li> <li><span>Offers fast results</span></li> </ul> </div></div><div class="cons"><div class="title">Cons</div><div class="subtitle"><ul> <li><span>Mitt may be too small for some hands</span></li> </ul> </div></div></div> </div> <div> <h3><a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07NHZP4FW/?tag=advon-usw-20">Seraphic Skincare Exfoliating Mitt</a> - Best for Skin</h3> <figure><a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07NHZP4FW/?tag=advon-usw-20"><img src="http://mfgfeed.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/seraphic-skincare-exfoliating-mitts-usweekly.jpg%22" alt="seraphic skincare exfoliating mitts"></a></figure> <div><span>The Seraphic Skincare Exfoliating Mitt set is a great way to get spa-level exfoliation in the comfort of your own home. The mitts contain 100% viscose fiber, which makes them perfect for buffing away any dry skin or self-tanner. It also features a construction that is rough enough to exfoliate deeply and soft enough to buff and smooth the skin. </span> <span>The mitts can provide full microdermabrasion that visibly lifts away dead skin for a youthful, glowing complexion. They even help promote better product absorption, reduce ingrown hairs and increase circulation for a brighter, healthier look. These are especially useful for those suffering from keratosis pilaris, as they help reduce dry, bumpy skin associated with the common condition. By using these mitts two to four times a month, you'll be able to improve the texture of your skin and notice a renewed glow. </span></div> <div class="align-wrap"><div class="pros"><div class="title">Pros</div><div class="subtitle"><ul> <li><span>Combats dry skin</span></li> <li><span>Increases blood circulation</span></li> <li><span>Vegan and cruelty-free</span></li> </ul> </div></div><div class="cons"><div class="title">Cons</div><div class="subtitle"><ul> <li><span>May have an unpleasant smell</span></li> </ul> </div></div></div> </div> <div> <h3><a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00CW0O31S/?tag=advon-usw-20">MicrodermaMitt Exfoliating Mitt</a> - Most Value</h3> <figure><a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00CW0O31S/?tag=advon-usw-20"><img src="http://mfgfeed.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/microdermamitt-exfoliating-mitts-usweekly.jpg%22" alt="microdermamitt exfoliating mitts"></a></figure> <div><span>The MicrodermaMitt Exfoliating Mitt is an innovative skincare product that can deliver dramatically smoother skin without the need for harsh chemicals or expensive treatments. This unique scrub mitt utilizes 100% natural floss fibers to buff away dead skin cells, deep clean pores and stimulate blood flow. As a result, you may notice an improvement in skin texture, a reduction in dry and scaly patches, ingrown hairs and even the appearance of cellulite. </span> <span>This exfoliating tool is tough on stubborn impurities, yet gentle on even the most sensitive skin types. It provides a luxurious spa-like experience that is comparable to visiting a Turkish hammam — all within the comfort of your own home! With regular use, this mitt can even extend the life of sunless tans without embarrassing dark spots or streaking. What’s even better is that each mitt’s design follows centuries-old techniques and is carefully manufactured with best practices to guarantee long-lasting durability. This top-quality skincare product is even hypoallergenic for additional peace of mind.</span></div> <div class="align-wrap"><div class="pros"><div class="title">Pros</div><div class="subtitle"><ul> <li><span>Good for all types of skin</span></li> <li><span>Mitt should last at least six months</span></li> <li><span>Contains 100% natural floss</span></li> </ul> </div></div><div class="cons"><div class="title">Cons</div><div class="subtitle"><ul> <li><span>May not work for especially rough skin</span></li> </ul> </div></div></div> </div> <div> <h3><a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08W3Q9CQY/?tag=advon-usw-20">Estylez Exfoliating Mitt</a> - Best for Self Tanning</h3> <figure><a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08W3Q9CQY/?tag=advon-usw-20"><img src="http://mfgfeed.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/estylez-exfoliating-mitts-usweekly.jpg%22" alt="estylez exfoliating mitts"></a></figure> <div><span>The Estylez Exfoliating Mitt is the perfect tool for keeping your skin healthy and refreshed. Made of 100% viscose, these exfoliating mitts can effectively remove dirt and oil, while also buffing out self-tanner. They are a great choice over traditional loofahs, as they have the power to grip the skin and effectively remove dead skin cells. </span> <span>These gloves are the ideal way to give yourself a spa experience at home. After just 10-15 minutes of bathing in warm water, these mitts can help even out your skin tone, deep clean and promote healthy skin metabolism. They are also reusable by simply washing them after use (change them every two to three months for maximum efficacy). With its easy-to-use design and deep cleaning capabilities, you can enjoy smoother, healthier-looking skin in no time.</span></div> <div class="align-wrap"><div class="pros"><div class="title">Pros</div><div class="subtitle"><ul> <li><span>Has a loop for hanging</span></li> <li><span>Can massage skin</span></li> <li><span>Available in two colors</span></li> </ul> </div></div><div class="cons"><div class="title">Cons</div><div class="subtitle"><ul> <li><span>May be too rough for sensitive skin</span></li> </ul> </div></div></div> </div> <div> <h3><a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09MFHQH9F/?tag=advon-usw-20">Valitic Exfoliating Mitt</a> - Most Effective</h3> <figure><a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09MFHQH9F/?tag=advon-usw-20"><img src="http://mfgfeed.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/valitic-exfoliating-mitts-usweekly.jpg%22" alt="valitic exfoliating mitts"></a></figure> <div><span>The Valitic Exfoliating Mitt is the perfect way to keep your skin healthy and rejuvenated. It contains 100% viscose microfibers, making it ideal for facial and body microdermabrasion, buffing out self-tanner and gently removing dead skin. Unlike your typical loofahs or sponges, this mitt is rough enough to exfoliate deep but still soft enough to provide a smooth finish for the skin. </span> <span>This effective and easy-to-use scrubber is great for improving blood circulation and promoting skin regeneration — it can even help with keratosis pilaris! The design of this exfoliating mitt is suitable for both men and women, so anyone can benefit from its unique yet gentle approach to scrubbing away dead skin cells. All you have to do to use this mitt is add your favorite shower or bath products, slip on the glove, rub away those dead skin cells, rinse off and you’re done. </span></div> <div class="align-wrap"><div class="pros"><div class="title">Pros</div><div class="subtitle"><ul> <li><span>Can stimulate collagen</span></li> <li><span>Evens skin tone</span></li> <li><span>Fits most hands</span></li> </ul> </div></div><div class="cons"><div class="title">Cons</div><div class="subtitle"><ul> <li><span>Might be too harsh for some</span></li> </ul> </div></div></div> </div> <div> <h3>Exfoliating Mitts: A Buyer’s Guide</h3> <div><span>When considering a purchase of </span><a href="https://www.healthline.com/health/beauty-skin-care/meaning-of-exfoliating"><span>exfoliating</span></a><span> mitts, there are a number of product features to take into consideration. Each person’s individual needs will be different, so it is important to thoroughly research the different products and make sure that they meet your requirements. Consider these key features when looking for the right exfoliating mitts:</span> <h3><span>Material</span></h3> <span>Exfoliating mitts are often made from natural or synthetic fibers or a mixture of the two. Natural fibers, like cotton or wool, are gentle on the skin and can help to effectively exfoliate without causing any irritation or damage. Synthetic fibers, such as nylon or polyester may be a bit more effective and long-lasting than natural fibers. Semi-synthetic materials such as viscose are another great option, especially for brightening the skin. </span> <h3><span>Price</span></h3> <span>Prices for exfoliating mitts vary depending on the material, the brand you choose and how many mitts are in a pack. It’s important to compare prices between different products and brands in order to get the best value for your money. Shop around and read reviews to get an idea of what customer satisfaction is like with each product before deciding.</span> <h3><span>Quality</span></h3> <span>Quality is another important factor when shopping for exfoliating mitts. Look for products that are well made with strong seams and materials that won’t easily tear or rip with extended use. </span> <h3><span>Comfort</span></h3> <span>It is important to pick mitts that feel comfortable on your hands and are easy to use. Look for mitts with adjustable straps or large enough openings so that you can easily slip them on and off without any difficulties. Consider how thick or thin the material is as well. Thicker materials tend to be more comfortable but can also retain water more easily which may lead to bacteria growth over time if not properly cared for. </span> <h3><span>Size</span></h3> <span>Some exfoliating mitts come in multiple sizes so that you can find the perfect fit for your hands. Make sure to check whether different sizes are available before making your purchase so you can find one that fits comfortably and securely on your hands.</span> <h3><span>Reusability</span></h3> <span>Many exfoliating mitts allow you to reuse them multiple times without damaging them. Although, some may require more frequent replacement if you use them a lot over long periods of time (for maximum efficiency and hygiene standards). Look for products that clearly state their recommended frequency of usage so that you know how often you should replace them so you can maintain optimal results over time. Also, check if they are machine washable. Handwashing will work in most cases, but machine washing makes it much more convenient.</span> <h3><span>Brand</span></h3> <span>Choosing a reputable brand is important if you want quality assurance with your purchase. Try to find brands that have good reviews from customers who have previously purchased their products. Reputable brands typically have better-quality materials that will last longer than lesser-known ones, so it’s worth taking some time to look around for one that offers both quality and value for money when making your decision. </span> <h3><span>Aftercare</span></h3> <span>Aftercare tips can be an invaluable source of information if you want your mitts to last longer. Be sure to read up on the manufacturer’s website or label about how best to take care of them after use, such as rinsing them with cold water after each use or air-drying them away from direct sunlight before storing them away. This will help keep them in good condition for longer periods of time. </span></div> </div> <div class="buying-guide-faq"> <h2>People Also Asked</h2> <div class="bg-content-item"> <div class="faq-question"> <div class="title"><h3><strong>Q: </strong>What are exfoliating mitts?</h3></div> <i class="dg-icon-arro"></i> </div> <div class="faq-answer"> <p><strong>A: </strong><span>Exfoliating mitts are gloves, typically made of synthetic or natural fabrics (such as nylon, polyester or cotton) that have a design to gently remove dead skin cells from the body. They usually feature an abrasive texture that helps to scrub away dry and dead skin, leaving the skin feeling smooth and refreshed. This also makes them great for prepping the skin before self-tanning or moisturizing. </span></p> </div> </div> <div class="bg-content-item"> <div class="faq-question"> <div class="title"><h3><strong>Q: </strong>What are the benefits of using exfoliating mitts?</h3></div> <i class="dg-icon-arro"></i> </div> <div class="faq-answer"> <p><strong>A: </strong><span>Regular exfoliation with an exfoliating mitt can help to improve skin texture and tone by removing dead skin cells as well as allowing other skincare products to better penetrate the skin. Exfoliation also helps to unclog pores, reducing the risk of breakouts and may even reduce the appearance of scarring and age spots.</span></p> </div> </div> <div class="bg-content-item"> <div class="faq-question"> <div class="title"><h3><strong>Q: </strong>How often can I use exfoliating mitts?</h3></div> <i class="dg-icon-arro"></i> </div> <div class="faq-answer"> <p><strong>A: </strong><span> You can use exfoliating mitts up to twice weekly, depending on your skin type and tolerance. Those with sensitive or highly reactive skin should use caution when using an exfoliating mitt and limit usage to once per week or stop altogether if irritation persists. It’s always better to speak with your dermatologist or primary care physician before using these, especially if you have troublesome skin. </span></p> </div> </div> <div class="bg-content-item"> <div class="faq-question"> <div class="title"><h3><strong>Q: </strong>Are exfoliating mitts suitable for sensitive skin?</h3></div> <i class="dg-icon-arro"></i> </div> <div class="faq-answer"> <p><strong>A: </strong><span>Those with sensitive skin may be able to use exfoliating mitts if they are careful not to overdo it. You may want to limit the use of the mitts to once per week and apply gentle pressure with light circular motions during application to prevent irritating the skin unnecessarily. If you’re unsure if your skin is compatible with exfoliating mitts, you should talk with your dermatologist or primary care doctor before starting a regimen. </span></p> </div> </div> <div class="bg-content-item"> <div class="faq-question"> <div class="title"><h3><strong>Q: </strong>Will exfoliating with a mitt cause irritations or redness?</h3></div> <i class="dg-icon-arro"></i> </div> <div class="faq-answer"> <p><strong>A: </strong><span> If you use it correctly and regularly, exfoliation with an exfoliating mitt should not cause irritation or redness. However, individuals with sensitive or highly reactive skin should take extra caution when using an exfoliating mitt and reduce usage frequency to once per week or less. </span></p> </div> </div> <div class="bg-content-item"> <div class="faq-question"> <div class="title"><h3><strong>Q: </strong>Does an exfoliating mitt remove self-tanner?</h3></div> <i class="dg-icon-arro"></i> </div> <div class="faq-answer"> <p><strong>A: </strong><span> Yes, an exfoliating mitt can help remove self-tanner effectively but it is important that you use it in conjunction with a regular cleanser in order to properly remove all residue from the skin’s surface. The cleanser in combination with the gentle abrasion of the exfoliating material will help ensure that you can remove all of the built-up tanner from the skin's surface. </span></p> </div> </div> </div>