Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Shop With Us

This ‘Silky and Smooth’ Dermalogica Peel-At-Home Exfoliator Will Minimize Your Pores

By
Dermalogica Liquid Peelfoilant
Dermalogica

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

We love a good exfoliant — seriously! They’re a pick-me-up that your skin can help your skin look and feel younger and fresher. Whether you think your skin appears dull or want to reinvigorate your skin, picking the right exfoliator can do it all for you! Dermalogica, the skincare brand, creates professional-grade skin products that strive to work for life. We love the brand’s liquid peelfoliant — we think you will too — and it’s only $65!

Related: Best Exfoliating Mitts To Keep Your Skin Smooth

The Dermalogica Liquid Peelfoliant could be the answer to making your skin appear younger — seriously! Further, this peel-at-home formulation works at different layers of the skin for a deep, penetrating option. It uses glycolic, lactic and salicylic acid to exfoliate and unclog pores, along with phytic and tranexamic acid to brighten and even out the skin tone. Also, there are 10% fruit enzymes to support the skin’s barrier for long-lasting hydration.

Get the Dermalogica Liquid Peelfoliant for $65 at Dermalogica!

To use this exfoliant, massage it evenly onto dry, cleansed skin. Then, leave it on for 1-3 minutes and rinse. This formula is suitable for usage every other day until your skin builds to daily use. Don’t be alarmed if you feel some tingling as the product begins to activate on your face. When using it during the day, make sure to follow up with a moisturizer and SPF!

If you’re still feeling hesitant about trying this peelfoliant, don’t be! It comes clinically backed, and it’s proven to even the skin tone, visibly minimize pores with one use and reduce the appearance of wrinkles within three weeks.

See it!

In regards to this skin brightening exfoliant, a Dermalogica reviewer gushed, “This liquid peelfoliant is a must for combination skin with pore, occasional acne, & aging concerns. It feels smooth and silky with a pleasant, mild scent. Overall, I love that it is both gentle enough for daily (or every other day) use and effective. My skin looks more even and smooth.”

One reviewer noted, “I love that it feels gentle on my skin. It did not irritate my skin. The texture is lightweight and absorbs easily. My skin looks and feels smoother and brighter after using it. I will continue to use it and see the long-term results.”

Keeping your skin looking its best is truly a job, but it doesn’t have to feel like one. So, opt for this peel-at-home exfoliant and elevate your skin with just an added 1-3 minutes a day!

See it: Get the Dermalogica Liquid Peelfoliant for $65 at Dermalogica!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more from Dermalogica here, and don’t forget to scope out Dermalogica’s exfoliants section for more great finds!

Related: 12 Best Exfoliating Face Washes in 2023

Weekend deals

Deal of the Day

Us Picks: 15 Deals You Won't Want to Miss This Weekend View Deal

See more Us Weekly Shopping

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!