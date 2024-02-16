Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Holiday weekends make Us happy. Even if you don’t get Monday off, there are still tons of other perks that come with Presidents’ Day. Since online shopping is our job, we’re focused on all the retail sales. Starting with the iconic Diane von Furstenberg!

Today through Monday, take an additional 20% off on sale items with the code PREZ20! From DVF’s signature wrap dress to jackets and jumpsuits, these printed styles are all comfy-chic. Step into spring in a fresh new wardrobe with these must-have markdowns from Diane von Furstenberg!

Bettina Mesh Rose Dress

Roses are red, violets are blue. This rose mesh dress is stunning, and on sale too!

Domino Reversible Black and Floral Jacket

Get the best of both worlds with this lightweight reversible jacket. One side is all black (so it will go with everything), and the other is blue floral for a fun pop of color!

Sheska Petals Sapphire Shirt Dress

Featuring a flattering ruched bodice and button-down closure, this knee-length shirt dress is perfect for the office or out on the town!

Abigail Silk Jersey Maxi Wrap Dress

Florals for spring? Groundbreaking. Think pink with this pretty maxi wrap dress!

Priyanka Reversible Mesh Dress

Two-for-one deal! Designed with the rose pattern above on one side and a blue chain print on the other, this reversible mesh midi dress gives you two looks with one frock.

Lucien Black Jumpsuit

Cut from jersey fabric, off-the-shoulder black jumpsuit with flared legs is super comfortable and flattering. Take this one-piece from date night to a dinner party!

Debra Floral Midi Skirt

Swing into spring in this floral midi skirt! Team this skirt with a plain black or white top for an easy outfit.

Olenna Floral Maxi Dress

This flowy floral maxi dress is the ultimate transitional piece from winter into spring. The long sleeves will keep you warm while the breathable material will allow air flow.

Phoenix Reversible Mesh Midi Wrap Dress

That’s a wrap! This reversible mesh midi dress is classic DVF. We’re obsessed!

