This Chic Diane von Furstenberg Sweater Is Almost $200 Off Right Now





Let’s state the obvious right off the bat: Cardigans are having a moment right now. Actually, they’re not just having a moment, they’re having a major moment right now. With a total resurgence of all things ’90s, it was only a matter of time before this happened.

Cardigans are a breath of fresh air in our wardrobes. Whether they’re buttoned, unbuttoned or even just placed over our shoulders, a cardigan is a good way to stray away from all of those overwhelmingly chunky sweaters or tighter-than-tight turtlenecks. Plus, cardigans can be endlessly styled! So what better way to jump on this fashion girl-approved bandwagon than with this classic cardigan!

See it: Grab the Diane von Furstenberg Metallic Long Sleeve Cardigan (originally $328) now only $105 for a limited time using code “FREEDOM” at checkout at Diane von Furstenberg!

In terms of what works with cardigans, we’d go as far as to say just about everything is fair game. Truly, there are no specific styles, cuts or shades that make one cardigan better than the other. In fact, our only recommendation when searching for a cardigan is to opt for a classic that even our grandmother would want to wear. The trick to perfect cardigan, of course, is one that says: I’m not a normal grandma, I’m a cool grandma. But of course, make it fashion, too!

The Diane von Furstenberg Metallic Long Sleeve Cardigan is by the perfect example of what we mean.

The V-neck cardigan doesn’t just shimmer, it shines! Featuring a drop-stitch detailing at the placket and sleeves, this intricate detail adds subtle texture throughout the ribbed cuffs and hem. Designed with an ultra-slimming fit, the concealed button front sucks us in, but in all the right places. Constructed of merino wool, viscose and polyester, this material will keep us combating even the coldest of days.

The most prominent feature in terms of this long sleeve cardigan is its metallic shade.

Just as the Spring/Summer 2019 runways predicted, this season is all about metallic accents. In fact, metallics are so hot they will be front and center and just about everywhere! So what better way to stay on-trend than in this oh-so-trendy cardigan!

It goes without saying that this gold metallic shade is just beyond. Much resembling a warm dandelion color, this gold shade just exudes elegance. The subtle shimmer detailing throughout makes this day-to-night cardigan nothing short of a standout piece in every and any wardrobe.

And let’s be honest, what better way to stand apart from the crowd than in an original design by none other than fashion-legend herself, Diane von Furstenberg.

Diane von Furstenberg is known for her intricate and classic designs that are anything but boring. In fact, the most favorable part about any DVF signature piece is it can withstand any season or time.

In fact, this DVF long sleeve cardigan and it’s year-round adaptability made any moment the perfect moment and even more so now that it’s on trend. From Kate Middleton to Carey Mulligan, our Grandma’s once-reserved signature sweater is now nothing short of a street style staple. With an army of A-list celebrities behind this trend, there has never been a better time to opt for this signature style.

As of late, the perfect way to style and wear a cardigan is by wearing it as a top. No, not with a top. Just button-up the cardigan up all the way and wear the cardigan actually as a top. For a laid-back, effortless look, add a pair of light-wash denim jeans. The only thing better than this metallic gold cardigan? These golden, little velvet booties, of course! We love the added level of consistency the boots add to this look. Take this oh-so-classic style from day-to-night by throwing on an ultra-luxe leather jacket over shoulders. Who said staying warm didn’t have to also look cool. Not Us!

Make this metallic long sleeve cardigan appropriate for spring and summer by pairing with a short minidress. This time, opt to hang the cardigan over the shoulder for a fashion-forward approach. Add this delicate cross-body to keep this look oh-so-feminine. We’d even go ahead and pair those same velvet booties here to keep this outfit fun and fresh!

When it comes to the Diane von Furstenberg Metallic Long Sleeve Cardigan, the endless styling options and endless versatility throughout the seasons make it the one-and-only cardigan fashion lovers need in their closet.

