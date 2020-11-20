Cyber Week Deal: This Coach Crossbody Is 50% Off for a Limited Time

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Tea parties created some of the best memories of our childhood. It’s hard to top afternoons spent wearing our mother’s oversized pearls and 10-sizes-too-big heels while serving fake biscuits to our stuffed animals and imaginary friends. Was there ever a more magical time?

Those childhood tea parties were so magical thanks to our imaginations, and we’ve been trying to recreate that level of magic since, but IRL. And now, the time has come. We believe we’ve found it in the form of this Coach bag. It has those tea party vibes, but in a sophisticated way. Think tea party, but make it fashion.

See it: Grab the Coach Parker Rivets Shoulder Bag (originally $295) for just $148 at Nordstrom with free shipping!

This Coach bag is the perfect solution for the adult who’s looking to not only have their tea but wear it too. This delicate and feminine bag is the perfect option. It’s structured yet lightweight and has the most perfect combination of uptown elegance and downtown ease.

This bag is crafted with smooth leather and has a turn-lock flap closure. It has the cutest rivets too! And look at that flower detail! It’s ideal for the adult who is still a child at heart, and it doesn’t hold back on the vintage inspiration. We absolutely adore!

This bag is practical, too. It’s a fact of life that adults are prone to select and incorporate pieces into our day-to-day lives that are more about function and less about fun. We just need that versatility at a moment’s notice. Ultimately, we strive to find pieces that can transition from day-to-night and can go from work hours to after hours. Often, the pieces that check all the boxes are boring and basic. The Parker, however, redefines that standard!

Our minds are already in a fashion frenzy over the endless styling options. We plan on playing dress-up with this bag, just like we did when we were children. We can’t help but think about exuding that same elegance we once dreamed about at our imaginary tea parties.

Since we love this bag so much, we know it will work in more practical situations as well. The Parker bag would pair brilliantly with oversized sweaters and jeans for a day-to-day look. It will also transition fabulously when you trade those jeans for a high-waisted pair of leather pants and finish the look with a strappy stiletto sandal.

It safe to say there is rarely a piece from our childhood that can be worn into adulthood. Shoppers looking for a piece that has the magic of childhood should look no further. This Parker 18 is magic.

