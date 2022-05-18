This New Weight Loss Medicine Is Completely Changing the Game

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

If you’ve ever tried to lose weight before, you know how much of a struggle it can be. There are so many different types of diets — many delivering false promises — and they’re so difficult to keep up with. Finding the motivation to work out as well can often feel impossible. It’s possible you’ve even stuck to a regimen for months at a time only to see no notable results!

Well, we have good news. The moment you’ve been waiting for is here. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved a new drug treatment for chronic weight management for the first time since 2014. Originally, Wegovy (generic: semaglutide) was prescribed to treat type 2 diabetes, but investigators have discovered it can also be helpful for people with a high BMI who haven’t lost weight with other methods!

Wegovy is the brand name for a new version of a medication called semaglutide that is specifically meant for weight management treatment.

The drug has several key functions:

Improves insulin secretion in the pancreas

Encourages smaller portions and makes you feel fuller longer due to the stomach’s ability to empty slowly

Limits the liver’s ability to produce glucose, lowering blood sugar

Inhibits the appetite centers of the brain, reducing hunger

Wegovy is intended for obese or overweight patients who have a relatively high body mass index (BMI). To qualify, a patient must have a BMI of 30 or higher — or a BMI of 27 or higher with an additional obesity-related health problem. Additionally, Wegovy is used to supplement a healthy diet and a routine with increased physical activity. On its own, Wegovy is unlikely to result in weight loss.

Your weight loss journey could be inspired by any reason. While some may start a weight loss plan due to cosmetic reasons, others may be looking to prevent a wide range of health problems, including diabetes, heart disease, stroke and some types of cancer. No matter your reason, Wegovy could be a game-changer.

Reducing body weight has even been shown to increase life expectancy for some individuals. Besides helping one avoid disease, losing extra weight could help one’s health and lifestyle in many other ways: improved mood and emotional state, increased energy level, less money spent on food, improved immune function and general improvement in wellbeing. If you are among the many Americans who has tried countless diets and exercise regimens without lasting success, it may be time to consider an alternative like Wegovy!

