Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Your outfits have power. Every so often, you happen upon a dress that imbues your entire being with authority and confidence. More often than not, that seems to be businesswear or clothing that resembles it. When you wear classy, in-charge looks, that translates to your mood and attitude, too.

Related: 21 Loose Dresses That Are More Slimming Than Bodycon Styles Bodycon dresses can be super flattering, but if you prefer loose styles check out these summer dresses that we're obsessed with — details

That’s why we can’t get enough of a particular DKNY dress we stumbled upon. Everything from its shape to its color and all the style details in between make it an exciting dress that could make anyone feel like they should put a little pep in their step and hold their head high.

It might sound expensive or difficult to get a hold of. But you’re actually saving money on it and it’s available on sale at Amazon right now!

Get the DKNY Faux Pocket Jewel Neck Dress for just $64 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 11, 2023, but are subject to change.

The DKNY Faux Pocket Jewel Neck Dress is absolutely gorgeous. This black and white houndstooth dress has long sleeves, faux pocket details, and a jewel neck that carves out a powerful silhouette. President? CEO? You got it. If not yet, you’ll be well on your way in this dress. There’s a small slit at the side with a black colorblock panel, and the dress’s light sweater fabric make it a great option for cooler weather.

Related: 17 Best Dresses for All Winter Occasions The tree is decorated, twinkling fairy lights surround our apartment and I’m itching to go out for cocktails and celebrate. So, I dress up in my party tops and mini skirts only to step out into the frigid air with cold-girl regrets. That is why I have put together a list of dresses we can […]

It’s just the right length, hitting just below the knee, and can be worn with heels, pumps, or a shorter pair of boots depending on the weather. Adding a leather trench coat could be a great style idea as well. But best of all, you can get this dress for a whopping 50% off right now. It’s $64, which is discounted from its original price of $129. That’s an insane deal and one you shouldn’t miss.

Get the DKNY Faux Pocket Jewel Neck Dress for just $64 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 11, 2023, but are subject to change.

It may not have pockets, but it sure gives the illusion that it does. But just think about how powerful you’d look walking down the hallways at work in this getup, or entering a room wearing this dress. You’ll know the magnetic power as soon as you put it on.

This price won’t last long, however, so make sure you grab it while you still can!

Get the DKNY Faux Pocket Jewel Neck Dress for just $64 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 11, 2023, but are subject to change.

Related: 17 Tops and Dresses That Nail the 'Underboob' Trend These tops and dresses which highlight the underboob area are revealing and great to wear throughout the summer — details

Not what you’re looking for? See more DKNY products here, and don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Shop With Us tip: Find the best gifts on Amazon personalized to your shopping history here!