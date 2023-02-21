Instantly Elevate Your Spring Wardrobe With This Trendy Bright Button-Down

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Spring is in the air! We can finally feel the new season coming, although we’re still a solid few weeks away from its official start date. That being said, there’s no time like the present to start shopping for pieces we can wear once the warmer weather finally arrives.

The transitional period from winter to spring is infamously hot and cold, so layering with versatile garments is an absolute must. Sure, we may not be breaking out our beloved sundresses yet, but an ultra-bright button-down shirt like this one from Dokotoo will completely nail the aesthetic of this particular time of year.

Get the Dokotoo Women’s Color Block Button Down Shirt for $35 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 21, 2023, but are subject to change.

This top was literally made for the spring — just look at the trendy color combinations. A button-down like this option provides you with the ultimate lightweight layer to add a little warmth, but conveniently keep you cool at the same time. It’s certainly an oversized top, which only adds to its versatility — giving you ample opportunity to utilize it throughout any type of outfit. Think about it: This shirt is long enough to wear with leggings, dresses, shorts and pretty much anything else. Shoppers say that if you want a true oversized look, it’s best to spring for a size larger than your typical order — and we plan on following suit.

Get the Dokotoo Women’s Color Block Button Down Shirt for $35 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 21, 2023, but are subject to change.

All of these factors make it a winner, but what we love most about this top is the color-blocked design. There are so many to choose from, as the variety is unmatched. The sleeves, front two panels, pocket and collar all feature a different hue, which is coordinated perfectly to make this top feel complete. This is certainly a step up from your traditional crisp white button-down! As much as we adore (and need) those staples, the spring is all about feeling festive, and this top is an easy way to get in on the action!

See it: Get the Dokotoo Women’s Color Block Button Down Shirt for $35 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 21, 2023, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from Dokotoo and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available on Amazon! Don’t forget to explore all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!