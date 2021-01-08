Ease Into the Weekend With This Camo Zip-Up Hoodie

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We talk about our favorite leggings, sweats and sweatshirts a lot, but we can’t sleep on zip-up hoodies either! Since our social lives look far different than the pre-pandemic days, we’ve spent the past few months investing in the loungewear department.

Hoodies, naturally, are one of those staples that we’re shopping for right now. At the top of our list is this amazing camo-print zip-up from Dokotoo that we found on Amazon. Hundreds of shoppers are giving it rave reviews, and it’s seriously on trend.

Get the Dokotoo Women’s Full Zip Up Hoodie Long Sleeve Hooded Sweatshirt for prices starting at $28, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at date of publication, January 7, 2021, but are subject to change.



This piece is made from a soft cotton fabric, and shoppers love the thicker material, as it’s ideal for “colder winter mornings.” Picture it now: Before you do your complete skincare routine and brew your morning coffee, you’ll slip into this hoodie and feel immediate relaxation. The fact that it’s a zip-up is its strongest trait. You can keep it open or closed depending on the temperature, and pop it on or off whenever you’d like. No stress about ruining your hair and makeup whenever you get a tad toasty!

The large, roomy hood can also keep you warm if necessary, plus it looks adorable! Even if you don’t necessarily need the extra coverage, taking full advantage of this hoodie will instantly up your cozy quotient.

If you’re not feeling camo print at the moment, this hoodie is available in numerous other shades. There are plenty of color-blocked options, geometric patterns and even some tie-dye, so you’re sure to find a sweatshirt that suits your sense of style. Actually, it may inspire others to hop on the hoodie train — one shopper notes that thanks to its comfort, her fiancé can’t stop stealing it. Now that’s a good review!

