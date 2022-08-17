This Staple Maxi Skirt Is Set to Become an All-Star Piece in Your Closet

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

One of our fashion goals is to never feel like we have nothing to wear. Standing in front of our closet and staring at tired trends and unappealing attire is far from fun — it’s a waste of time! That’s why we love shopping for reliable basics, including pieces we can always rely on to look great.

Skirts like this one from DOUBLJU are exactly what we’re talking about. This maxi is super simple, flattering and an essential item to count on in a pinch. We all need to get ready fast from time to time!

Get the DOUBLJU Women’s Side Split Maxi Skirt for prices starting at $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 17, 2022, but are subject to change.

This high-waisted skirt is loose and flowy, which is our preferred style for maxis. It’s a breeze to throw on and reportedly feels super comfortable too. The material it’s made from is lightweight and extra soft, which many shoppers can attest to. The most important detail would have to be the slits on both sides, making its full length easier to walk in. This touch also enhances the boho aesthetic.

Additionally, this skirt has pockets, which immediately made Us that much more excited about it! You don’t come by maxis with pockets often, and shoppers adore this added convenience. Sure, they may not be equipped to hold heavier items — but you can easily store a lipstick or small card holder for easy access.

The simplicity of this skirt makes it ideal to pair with a variety of different tops. We would most likely team it with a basic cropped tank or tee, and if it’s chilly outside, reach for a jean jacket to stay warm. Creating an outfit like this is anything but difficult — you’ll be out the door in no time, ready to collect compliments and answer questions about where your stunning skirt was purchased. We bet no one will guess Amazon!

