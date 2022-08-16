Find Out Why This Isn’t Your Average Bodycon Dress

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Bodycon dresses have stayed fairly popular for shoppers who want to flaunt their figures, but wearing them can be a bit daunting for many of Us. Maybe you’re not feeling totally self-confident and are worried that a bodycon dress isn’t the most flattering garment — but there are options on the market which actually make for an accessible aesthetic!

This dress from Zalalus can be classified in the bodycon department, but there are key details to make it appear far more streamlined and sleek. The lower half of the dress is a particular standout, and we want to explain why we’re obsessed with it!

Get the Zalalus Women’s Wrap Bodycon Mini Dress for prices staring $24 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 16, 2022, but are subject to change.

This dress is fitted throughout, but the skirt has a wrap-style which adds some more texture compared to classic bodycon apparel. Whereas other versions may have a smooth look, this one layers two pieces of fabric together to create a less intimidating vibe. It gives the dress some ruching at the tummy area, which can be incredibly slimming. Despite being a more form-fitting dress, this may have the power to make you feel fabulous when stepping out on the town. Basically, prepare for compliments galore!

There are a slew of different colors available now — and quite frankly, they’re all hits. You can go for a bolder hue or a more staple neutral, but no matter which you pick, you’re guaranteed to snag the same stunning fit. Reviewers say this dress is “curvy girl” friendly, noting it looks chic for tons of different occasions. From weddings to casual days in town, you can style this dress to suit every setting! Having a foolproof beauty like this one hanging in your closet will guarantee there’s always a way to elevate your outfit. Fashion-forward (and flattering) frocks for the win!

