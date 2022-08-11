These Linen Pants May Be Comfier Than Your Favorite Sweats

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The words “chic” and “sweatpants” don’t usually coexist in the same sentence — but thanks to the style evolution we’ve seen over the past few years, anything is possible! We’ve purchased loungewear pieces that look incredibly trendy with just a couple of design adjustments — including the material used to create them.

In the summer heat, linen is one of the best fabrics you can wear — and while it may not be as stretchy as other knits, it’s much lighter and equally comfortable. Linen pants — just like this pair from DOUBLJU — basically feel like wearing a pair of pajama bottoms in public, but they look far more elevated and fashion-forward!

Get the DOUBLJU Women’s Casual Wide Leg Linen Pants for $33 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 10, 2022, but are subject to change.

These pants have a classic flattering shape, featuring a high waist and wide pant legs which flare out all the way down to the hem. The waistband is smocked, so it can comfortably cinch in the waist without feeling too tight — which is ideal for bottoms made from linen. Another unique feature these pants have are the pockets on the front and back, which are rare in garments like these! This dainty detail adds convenience and also make the pants feel more structured and put-together. If they didn’t have pockets, these pants would look slightly beachier and more casual.

You can currently score the bottoms in a slew of amazing shades — variety is the spice of life! For the summertime, bright hues are great — but if you want versatility, pick up the pants in a classic neutral color. That way, you can rock them with a wider variety of tops to maximize your use! That being said, these bottoms can be styled casually with a cropped tee and sneakers, or elevated with a strappy top and sleek heels to match. We’re already dreaming up of tons of different looks to create with these relaxed yet sophisticated pants!

