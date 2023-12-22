Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Celebrities tend to keep their circles small — they need to trust their girlfriends and their glam squad. No wonder so many stars share the same hairstylists, makeup artists and dermatologists! It seems like almost all A-listers count Dr. Barbara Sturm as their go-to beauty guru. The aesthetics doctor has developed a luxury line of celeb-favorite products that assist with anti-aging.

“I just love the products,” Katie Holmes told Vogue. And Bella Hadid even credits Sturm with “changing my skin forever.” Other famous fans include Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Garner, Kourtney Kardashian and Victoria Beckham.

While Dr. Sturm’s skincare staples are usually out of our budget, we found five bestsellers on sale now at Amazon! Shop these premium products below.

You save: 20% Dr. Barbara Sturm Glow Drops Was: $120 $150 Description Hailey Bieber told The New York Times that she uses these revitalizing Glow Drops. ‘Essentially they make you glowy, but they also give you this really nice natural lift,’ the rhode founder said. See It!

You save: 20% Dr. Barbara Sturm Hyaluronic Serum Was: $256 $320 Description Olivia Culpo once said, “I use Hyaluronic Serum, and I usually actually use that at night as opposed to in the morning because I like that it can kind of sit on the skin all night and really do its job.” In an interview with Goop, Sturm said that her Hyaluronic Serum is “the gold standard for hydration.” See It!

You save: 20% Dr. Barbara Sturm Winter Kit Was: $224 $280 Description ‘Tis the season to treat yourself to beauty gifts! This Dr. Barbara Sturm Winter Kit features the Cleanser, Face Mask, Night Serum, Calming Serum, Super Anti-Aging Eye Cream, Super Anti-Aging Face Cream and Lip Balm. See It!

You save: 20% Dr. Barbara Sturm Advent Calendar ($1606 Value) Was: $448 $560 Description Celebrate Christmas with this advent calendar, featuring $1606 worth of product you can use over time. Your skin will be merry and bright with this comprehensive gift set! See It!

