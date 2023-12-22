Your account
Celeb-Favorite Luxury Beauty Brand Dr. Barbara Sturm Is on Sale Now at Amazon

By
Bella Hadid, celeb-favorite Dr. Barbara Sturm
Getty Images

Celebrities tend to keep their circles small — they need to trust their girlfriends and their glam squad. No wonder so many stars share the same hairstylists, makeup artists and dermatologists! It seems like almost all A-listers count Dr. Barbara Sturm as their go-to beauty guru. The aesthetics doctor has developed a luxury line of celeb-favorite products that assist with anti-aging.

“I just love the products,” Katie Holmes told Vogue. And Bella Hadid even credits Sturm with “changing my skin forever.” Other famous fans include Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Garner, Kourtney Kardashian and Victoria Beckham.

While Dr. Sturm’s skincare staples are usually out of our budget, we found five bestsellers on sale now at Amazon! Shop these premium products below.

Oprah's Favorite Glow Drops
Dr. Barbara Sturm
You save: 20%

Dr. Barbara Sturm Glow Drops

$120$150
  • Description
Hailey Bieber told The New York Times that she uses these revitalizing Glow Drops. ‘Essentially they make you glowy, but they also give you this really nice natural lift,’ the rhode founder said.
See It!
Dr. Barbara Sturm, Hyaluronic Serum, 30ml
Dr. Barbara Sturm
You save: 20%

Dr. Barbara Sturm Hyaluronic Serum

$256$320
  • Description
Olivia Culpo once said, “I use Hyaluronic Serum, and I usually actually use that at night as opposed to in the morning because I like that it can kind of sit on the skin all night and really do its job.” In an interview with Goop, Sturm said that her Hyaluronic Serum is “the gold standard for hydration.”
See It!

Dr. Barbara Sturm, Super Anti-Aging Serum, 30ml
Dr. Barbara Sturm
You save: 20%

Dr. Barbara Sturm Super Anti-Aging Serum

$296$370
  • Description
This Super Anti-Aging Serum is a skincare superhero! Packed with antioxidants, this hydrating serum reduces signs of irritation while nourishing your skin.
See It!
Dr. Barbara Sturm Winter Kit
Dr. Barbara Sturm
You save: 20%

Dr. Barbara Sturm Winter Kit

$224$280
  • Description
‘Tis the season to treat yourself to beauty gifts! This Dr. Barbara Sturm Winter Kit features the Cleanser, Face Mask, Night Serum, Calming Serum, Super Anti-Aging Eye Cream, Super Anti-Aging Face Cream and Lip Balm.
See It!
Dr. Barbara Sturm Advent Calendar 2023 ($1,606 value)
Dr. Barbara Sturm
You save: 20%

Dr. Barbara Sturm Advent Calendar ($1606 Value)

$448$560
  • Description
Celebrate Christmas with this advent calendar, featuring $1606 worth of product you can use over time. Your skin will be merry and bright with this comprehensive gift set!
See It!

