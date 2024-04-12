Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
The school days of childhood! It harkens back many memories for Us: Mary Jane shoes, frilly skirts and sharp button-down shirts. As we grew up, the schoolgirl aesthetic has only gotten better and more mature. Whether you’re excited to wear flouncy dresses or more structured pieces, a good pair of Mary Janes can help you look polished and edgy. We found the cutest pair of Mary Jane shoes that are perfect for spring — and they’re 24% off now at Zappos!
These Dr. Martens 8065 Mary Janes are so cute, and they’ll elevate your breezy spring and summer outfits. This option features firm, finished leather with a smooth appearance. Also, these shoes come with dual straps with horseshoe buckles for an optimum fit, and they feature Goodyear welted construction to provide durability with a lightly cushioned leather footbed for comfort.
Get the Dr. Martens 8065 Mary Jane for $107 (was at $140) at Zappos!
To style these shoes, you could pair them with a pleated skirt and a button-down top for maximum schoolgirl vibes. Or, you could rock them with jeans and a T-shirt for a casual, relaxed ensemble with plenty of ‘90s angst. Further, these shoes come in five colors — we love the Black Virginia and Thrift Pink variations — and have a 5 to 11 size range.
In regards to these lovely Mary Janes, one Zappos reviewer gushed, “The low ankle and adjustable straps make these three easiest Docs to break in! I love them.” Another reviewer added, “I love these!!! I wear them to work, and they make me feel cooler than everyone else.”
Furthermore, Mary Janes is a timeless footwear style that offers plenty of versatility. Also, if you want a pair to add some refinement to your wardrobe, these could be your new gem.
