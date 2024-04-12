Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

The school days of childhood! It harkens back many memories for Us: Mary Jane shoes, frilly skirts and sharp button-down shirts. As we grew up, the schoolgirl aesthetic has only gotten better and more mature. Whether you’re excited to wear flouncy dresses or more structured pieces, a good pair of Mary Janes can help you look polished and edgy. We found the cutest pair of Mary Jane shoes that are perfect for spring — and they’re 24% off now at Zappos!

These Dr. Martens 8065 Mary Janes are so cute, and they’ll elevate your breezy spring and summer outfits. This option features firm, finished leather with a smooth appearance. Also, these shoes come with dual straps with horseshoe buckles for an optimum fit, and they feature Goodyear welted construction to provide durability with a lightly cushioned leather footbed for comfort.

Get the Dr. Martens 8065 Mary Jane for $107 (was at $140) at Zappos!

To style these shoes, you could pair them with a pleated skirt and a button-down top for maximum schoolgirl vibes. Or, you could rock them with jeans and a T-shirt for a casual, relaxed ensemble with plenty of ‘90s angst. Further, these shoes come in five colors — we love the Black Virginia and Thrift Pink variations — and have a 5 to 11 size range.

In regards to these lovely Mary Janes, one Zappos reviewer gushed, “The low ankle and adjustable straps make these three easiest Docs to break in! I love them.” Another reviewer added, “I love these!!! I wear them to work, and they make me feel cooler than everyone else.”

Furthermore, Mary Janes is a timeless footwear style that offers plenty of versatility. Also, if you want a pair to add some refinement to your wardrobe, these could be your new gem.

Want to see some other options available on Zappos? Shop more Mary Jane shoes we found below:

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more from Dr. Martens here, and don’t forget to scope out the Zappos sale section for more great finds!