Shoppers Are in Awe Over This Comfy, Adjustable Drawstring Romper

It’s no secret that we’ve been leveling up our loungewear game over the past few months. Since quarantine kicked off, our old PJs and sweatpants have been replaced with adorable new options that we want to live in 24/7. Honestly, our collections just keep on growing — because we always manage to find a new item that we simply need!

Our latest must-have loungewear discovery is this adorable romper from Dreamskull. Over 1,000 shoppers on Amazon are raving about how comfy it is — and best of all, it’s certainly cute enough to wear out of the house.

This romper is made from a super-soft cotton material that has a bit of stretch to it. The elastane in the fabric makes it more pliable, which is ideal for relaxing and lounging around. You can even wear this as a pajama set if that strikes your fancy! This romper has a low V-neckline and thin spaghetti straps like a traditional cami tank. There’s an adjustable drawstring in the waistband that separates the top and bottom of the romper, which gives the garment some shape.

We’re big fans of the grey romper for lounging, but it comes in a variety of colors if you want to go for a different shade! The darker hues are great options if you’re looking for a more versatile romper. A black or red romper are excellent choices as daytime outfits, and with the right accessories, you’re bound to create an incredibly stylish look!

Reviewers say that this romper is “easy to wear” and “really flattering.” They are thrilled with the drawstring element because it can cinch the waist, and gives the romper a much more fashion-forward look in the process. You can wear this to the beach or on a casual day out, or just use it as a chill outfit to wear while Netflix and chilling on the couch. It’s the perfect basic summertime outfit for laid-back days!

