15 Dreamy Dress Deals You Won’t Want to Miss

We are never not shopping for new dresses. How could we take a break when there are so many good deals out there waiting for us?

See below to shop our current favorite mini, midi and maxi dresses marked down at the moment!

Mini Dresses

1. Our Absolute Favorite: It’s no surprise to see this Cosonsen dress with so many reviews. The long sleeves combined with the skater-like skirt? Perfection!

2. We Also Love: So sophisticated! This gauzey BB Dakota by Steve Madden dress is totally angelic in white, but it comes in six other colors too!

3. We Can’t Forget: Flattering, floral, fun — this Naggoo mini dress is fabulous all around. A fluttery frock we love. Click the coupon under the price on Amazon to save!

4. Bestseller: With tiers, lace and a bow in back, this ECOWISH dress is a wildly pretty summer dress made for warm weather!

5. Bonus: A little ruffle, a lot of awesome pattern options — this SENFURE cami dress is bringing the heat!

Midi Dresses

6. Our Absolute Favorite: More florals? More florals! We could never deny a flowy, versatile pick like this Lyrur dress!

7. We Also Love: This puff-sleeve PRETTYGARDEN dress is a total mood-booster, practically guaranteed to make you smile when you put it on!

8. We Can’t Forget: The unique wrap effect on this EXLURA tank dress is incredibly flattering. Should we grab one in every color?

9. Trending: A slip dress with a cowl neckline? This xxxiticat dress has it all when it comes to both modern and timeless fashion!

10. Bonus: Take things off the shoulder with this elegant Ezbelle dress. Perfect for date night!

Maxi Dresses

11. Our Absolute Favorite: Able to go from a wedding to a picnic in the park, this Goodthreads maxi dress is a game-changer for your wardrobe!

12. We Also Love: Get your drape on with this ANRABESS tank dress. The side slit just makes it even better!

13. We Can’t Forget: We’ll always love a little tie-dye! This flowy OURS dress comes in florals, solids and more too!

14. Compliment Magnet: The asymmetrical tiers on this ANRABESS dress are subtle yet completely eye-catching. Compliments, incoming!

15. Bonus: We’ll always love a YESNO maxi dress — and we definitely love saving some money on one!

