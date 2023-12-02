Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Dua Lipa truly knows how to rock an effortlessly chic ensemble.

The “Houdini” singer, who skyrocketed to superstardom thanks to her album Future Nostalgia (which helped many of Us dance through the pandemic), was spotted while out and about in New York City earlier this week. If you’re a fan of the entertainer, you know she frequently uses Y2K inspirations for dazzling street-style looks — and it seems that even with her new era now upon us, some things stay the same!

While her career accolades (which include a recent role in Barbie — not to mention a stellar song on the soundtrack) speak for themselves, Lipa also allows her clothing to do the talking. For the afternoon outing, she donned a black, blue and white Chanel bomber jacket teamed with black and white Chanel heels — and no surprise here — baggy jeans. Although we don’t know the exact pair Lipa wore, we found a pair of wide-leg jeans which nail the aesthetic!

Baggy jeans are an ongoing trend which has its peaks and valleys in terms of popularity — i.e. how everyone is against skinny jeans right now! This affordable pair is similar to Lipa’s pants due to their simplicity and billowing leg silhouette.

HDLTE’s wide-leg jeans — which have over 700 five-star reviews — are made of a 78% cotton, 8% polyester and 14% viscose blend. They come in 14 wash choices and will coordinate effortlessly with any ensemble. But if you want to channel Lipa’s vibe, go for a more light-medium wash — which gives off an early aughts feel.

When it comes to styling wide-leg jeans, remember: less is more. For example, teaming this jean style with a plain T-shirt and a flannel connotes a relaxed-yet-stylish look — while pairing these jeans with kitten heels, a blazer and a button-down can elevate your take on business casual!

One Amazon reviewer claimed, “ I was looking for a change from all of my skinny jeans and these jeans were exactly what I was looking for. It took me a minute to decide because I’m just not used to the baggy look but I love them. Even though they have a baggier fit they are very flattering and I feel great in them. Great quality denim — not the stretchy, cheap material that only fits for one or two wears.”

Another Amazon reviewer stated, “[I’m] Pleasantly surprised by the fit of these high waist baggy jeans. I’m 5’8″, 145 lbs, normal size 8/10. [I] Ordered an XL after seeing the length was the longest (I prefer a 32″ inseam). These fit great! They are comfortably loose at the waist and set right below the navel. Length is perfect for me and just how I like a baggy jean to be, a little long. The drape is fantastic!”

Lastly, a savvy shopper chimed in, “The wash is perfect (slightly darker than a nice pair of Levi’s light wash). They are stretchy and soft. Honestly feel like sweatpants with a zipper!” Considering the price point and ease of shipping with Prime, we’re officially sold!

Want a pair of baggy jeans, but not feeling this option? Shop more of our picks below!

