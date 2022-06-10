Duchess Kate Allegedly Loves This Oxygen-Infused Anti-Aging Cream

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When it comes to aging gracefully (or hardly at all), Duchess Kate is an icon. We’ve never seen her not look absolutely beautiful, whether she’s dressed up for a royal event or wearing jeans and sneakers for some fun with her kids. That’s why we’re on an ongoing journey to fill up our vanity with all of her alleged favorite products!

Next up is some Karin Herzog. Kate has reportedly been a huge fan of the Swiss skincare brand for years, even back to when she was just engaged to Prince William, and you can grab one of the products that may be heavily responsible for her clear, smooth complexion right now!

Get the Karin Herzog Vita-A-Kombi 1 for just $82 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 10, 2022, but are subject to change.

It’s been reported that Kate is specifically a huge fan of the Vita-A-Kombi 1 cream, which is an anti-aging superstar. It claims to heal and prevent blemishes and spots as well as diminish the appearance of wrinkles, pores and hyperpigmentation. It also may boost collagen production, speed up the skin’s recovery process and promote faster cell turnover!

This is level one of the Karin Herzog Vita-A-Kombi creams, made with 1% oxygen, along with vitamins E and A (retinol). The brand is known for its oxygen-infused beauty, so we looked into how oxygen has been found to help the skin. You can read about a group of studies in Dermatology Practical & Conceptual where they tested “oxygen therapy as an adjuvant treatment in various dermatological conditions.” The results? It was found that topical oxygen therapy was useful in the treatment of both mild and moderate acne and in chronic cutaneous (skin-related) diseases!

If you’re new to the Vita-A-Kombi line or have sensitive skin, this is the perfect cream to start with. The best way to use it is to apply a thin layer to your face and neck, preferably with a brush, letting it absorb for at least 30 seconds. You can then take clean hands and massage it in until fully absorbed.

You can use this cream both morning and night, every day, for that Kate-like glow!

