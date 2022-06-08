Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

As a wise Sheryl Crow once sang, “I’m gonna soak up the sun, I got my 45 on so I can rock on.” Now that it’s finally summer, the weather is warming up and the sun is shining. But raw rays are not messing around, so we need to lather on the lotion in order to shield our skin! The problem with most traditional sunscreen is that the product leaves a sticky residue or white cast. Not a good look!

When it comes to skincare recommendations, we always trust Meghan Markle’s impeccable taste. Over the course of her career, the natural beauty has had A-list access to the leading experts in the wellness industry. According to various publications, Tatcha is the entrepreneur’s favorite skincare company. In fact, Markle reportedly gifted the Tatcha rice polish at her baby shower. So, when we found out that the beauty brand just dropped a new silky sunscreen, we were immediately intrigued.

This mineral sunscreen protects your skin without any of the usual drawbacks from broad spectrum SPF. For more details about this exciting new product, keep reading!

Get The Silk Sunscreen for just $60 at Tatcha!

Tatcha’s The Silk Sunscreen gives you the SPF 50 protection you crave without the oily effect you loathe. This sheer sunblock also evens skin tone, making it the perfect makeup primer. Light as air, this weightless product feels virtually imperceptible.

This formula features many powerful ingredients — zinc oxide that protects skin from harmful rays, niacinamide that reduces redness, hyaluronic acid that plumps skin and silk extract that gives you a luminous glow. Based on an expert study, 100% of participants showed an improvement in skin softness and smoothness.

Even though this product just launched, it has already garnered rave reviews. “I think this might be the perfect sunscreen,” declared one shopper. “It melts into skin and is so lightweight.” Another customer agreed, writing, “10/10. Best sunscreen I’ve ever used, absolutely worth the investment.” And yet another reviewer gushed, “It’s amazing. It blends into the skin without leaving it oily or dry. It also doesn’t leave a white cast. It’s just perfect.”

If you want the Markle Sparkle with a bonus of sun protection, then try The Silk Sunscreen from Tatcha today!

