Kopari Just Launched a Shimmery Sunscreen in Time for Summer

It almost feels surreal to say that the summer season is just a mere few months away! Sure, we still have to get through spring showers, but it’s never too early to start prepping for the warmer months. You likely know that the most important thing you can do for your skin in the sweltering heat is to wear sunscreen. In case you’re looking for a refresh, we’re here to share that one of our favorite skincare lines just launched their own SPF!

Kopari is known for producing luxurious creams and body care treatments that leave your skin feeling soft, smooth and supple — and this sunscreen is no exception. The formula is somewhat unique compared to other options on the market, as it’s designed to make you glow while keeping your skin protected from harmful sun rays!

Get the Sun Shield Body Glow SPF 50 Broad Spectrum Sunscreen for $36 at Kopari!

This sunscreen is reportedly weightless and offers a gel-like consistency, which is certainly a departure from traditional sunscreens. Other SPFs are more commonly white and take longer to absorb into the skin, but the gel formula sinks in immediately and won’t have that pesky sticky feeling after application. The SPF count is also high, weighing in at 50 — which only allows two percent of the sun’s rays through while leaving the rest protected.

Another unique touch this sunscreen has is the gold shimmer! The glitter in the formula isn’t too over the top — it will leave your skin with a subtle shine that’s natural-looking and may make you feel like a goddess. Can you imagine how flawless your skin will look while laying by the beach or the pool with this sunscreen all over your body? We’re already in love!

Shoppers are seriously excited about this product and can’t wait to use it once the summer arrives! They claim that it soaks into the skin seamlessly and some even note it’s their favorite Kopari drop to date. It also reportedly smells amazing, which is always an added bonus when it comes to sunscreen. Best of all, we don’t even have to wait until the summer to use it! If you want to hydrate your skin and make it stand out, this product is exactly what you may be missing.

