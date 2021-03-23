5 Pink Pieces Under $30 That Give Us Total Duchess Kate Vibes

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

There’s something magical about the color pink. It just has a different feeling to it. It’s lovely and it’s powerful — and it looks good on everyone. One person who beautifully showcases the power of pink? Duchess Kate!

Duchess Kate and husband Prince William recently paid a visit to School21 in Stratford, England following its reopening, and we fell fast for her blushing outfit. She wore a pink sweater with a matching pink wool coat, plus a pink floral face mask! We were inspired. Now is the best time of year to start wearing pink again too, so we rounded up five Kate-inspired pink pieces on Amazon for you to check out!

This Pink Sweater

This slim-fit sweater comes in a gorgeous pink that reminds Us a lot of the one Kate just wore. It’s a simple silhouette, but the color easily makes a statement. Wear it with jeans, a skirt or even with a blazer and trousers for work!

Get the EIMIN Long Sleeve Crewneck Fitted Pullover Soft Knit Top Sweater in Light Pink for just $23 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 22, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Pink Coat

We’re moving away from wool coat weather, but we are dropping right into rain/trench coat weather! This lighter hooded coat is extremely water-resistant and has a flattering tie at the waist. Such a great find for spring that will totally stand out even in gloomy weather!

Get the QZUnique Women’s Waterproof Packable Rain Jacket Double Breasted Poncho Raincoat in Pink for just $29 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 22, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Pink Dress

This dress is the perfect go-to piece for when you want to look cute but have almost no time to get ready. Just slip it on, grab a pair of slip-on sneakers, mules or sandals, and you’re good. It’s comfy and flowy, and it has pockets, so you know it’s a winner!

Get the Simlu Casual Flowy Tunic T-Shirt Dress With Pockets in Coral for just $18 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 22, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Pink Mask

This face mask reminds Us a lot of Kate’s patterned one, and it even comes in a three-pack so you get a blue and black one too. These reusable masks have three layers and a filter pocket, plus adjustable ear loops for the perfect fit!

Get the 3-Pack 3-Layer Protective Reusable 100% Cotton face masks for just $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 22, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Pink Tunic Top

This super-soft V-neck top has a long-line, tunic-style fit, the flowy hem reaching down to the thighs. Wear it alone over some jeans or leggings, or try a cropped denim jacket on top for a layered look!

Get the AWULIFFAN Summer Casual Short-Sleeve V-Neck T-Shirt Tunic in Pink for just $23 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 22, 2021, but are subject to change.

