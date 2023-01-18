Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Dyson does it all. The innovative technology is behind our favorite vacuums, hair styling tools, air purifiers and more! Beauty buffs know that the Dyson Airwrap is absolutely iconic (salon-style blowouts from the comfort of your own home!) and the award-winning hair dryer gives Us healthy, frizz-free hair in half the time. The brand’s bestselling vacuums have become industry-leading home improvement essentials. And the air purifiers have leave allergies in the dust — literally.

These top-of-the-line products are usually pretty pricey, but right now, select models are on sale for up to $220 off! If your New Year’s resolution was to keep a cleaner home, then these must-haves will make that mission accomplished. Read on for four of our favorite limited-time deals from Dyson!

Dyson V8

This Dyson V8 vacuum is powerful and cordless for an efficient cleaning experience. Lightweight and ergonomic, this device can easily access hard-to-reach and high-up spaces. The combination tool allows you to switch between cleaning and dusting, and you can even turn this vacuum into a handheld. Simply charge this V8 so it’s ready to go whenever you need it!

Was $450 On Sale: $350 You Save 22% See It!

Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal

Just like a mighty cyclone, this vacuum can cause some serious destruction — in the form of cleaning, that is. The Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal runs for up to one hour of nonstop action. And if you’re tired of your furry friends leaving pet hair everywhere, this de-tangling technology is a major game-changer.

Was $550 On Sale: $450 You Save 18% See It!

Dyson Purifier Cool Autoreact Purifying Fan

Allergies acting up? This purifying fan automatically senses and traps pollutants, circulating cleaner air. Plus, this device doubles as a fan for cool airflow (we’ll need that feature in a few months!). In addition, this tool turns up to 350° and is super quiet for light sleepers.

Was $550 On Sale: $380 You Save 31% See It!

Dyson Purifier Humidify and Cool Autoreact

This Dyson device is a purifier, humidifier and fan all in one! Not only does this Autoreact circulate cleaner air, but it also blows a refreshing breeze to keep you cool. You’ll be breathing easy in no time!

Was $800 On Sale: $600 You Save 25% See It!

Looking for other ways to elevate your home? Check out other top picks here:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!