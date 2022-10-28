17 Minimalist Boho Decor Pieces to Liven Up Your Home

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When we envision a boho-chic home decor aesthetic, we tend to think of intricate patterns and ornate pieces — but there’s a more minimalist vibe that feels just as warm and inviting. In fact, minimalist boho pieces have a rustic aesthetic that can feel cozier!

If this sounds like your taste and you’re considering updating your space, we found a slew of different pieces that shoppers swear by. Check them out below!

This Dried Grass Bouquet

These neutral-colored leaves come in an 85-piece pack that you can put in one vase or several!

Was $27 On Sale: $22 You Save 19% See it!

These Round Ceramic Vases

Speaking of vases, we can picture this circular set looking fabulous with the bouquet we just mentioned.

Was $50 On Sale: $38 You Save 24% See it!

This Tall Vase Set

These taller vases are another solid option for any plants you want to showcase.

$35.00 See it!

This Beautiful Hanging Shelf

Macramé decor accents, like this hanging shelf, always add a touch of relaxed elegance!

$19.00 See it!

These Woven Coaters

We adore these coasters and think they’re suitable for a variety of color schemes.

$18.00 See it!

These Floating Shelves

Smaller shelves are an easy way to fill up wall space so your home feels more refined!

Was $35 On Sale: $25 You Save 29% See it!

These Unique Hanging Mirrors

You can hang this diamond trio in any room of your home!

$33.00 See it!

This Hallway Rug

If you have a hallway, this rug will add instant coziness.

$39.00 See it!

This Stunning Full Mirror

For smaller rooms, a mirror like this will open it up and make it appear larger!

$169.00 See it!

This Useful Side Table Lamp

This lamp is simple, and there’s also a USB port which can conveniently charge your phone!

$50.00 See it!

This Simple Area Rug

Classic boho carpets are typically more ornate, but if you’re looking for a simpler vibe, this pattern is perfect.

Starting at $99.00 See it!

This Rustic Woven Basket

You can use this basket for pretty much anything — from displaying fruit, to storing jewelry or other knickknacks!

Was $36 On Sale: $20 You Save 44% See it!

This Cozy Throw Blanket

The cream color of this blanket immediately exudes a soft energy!

Was $40 On Sale: $20 You Save 50% See it!

This Meditative Sound Bowl

Other than looking unique and interesting, you can use this bowl as a sound bath to help you relax and meditate.

$48.00 See it!

This Interesting Standing Planter

We’ve truly never seen a planter like this one! We can imagine the little pots filled with succulents to add some greenery to any part of your home.

$159.00 Get it

These Ornate Jar Candles

The jars these candles come in are so stunning, you can repurpose them once the wax burns out!

$20.00 See it!

This Velvet Accent Pillow

The more understated pattern and neutral colors on this pillow are absolutely ideal for a minimalist boho decor aesthetic.

$49.00 See it!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!