Quite frankly, we don’t have a ton of complaints about the summer season — but it’s certainly a chore to stay on top of shaving more often! Anyone who prefers to have baby-smooth skin knows the struggle, and an easy way to make banishing body hair a breeze is investing in methods to help remove it for good.

You can opt to book a laser hair removal appointment which can cost you hundreds, or go for a cheaper alternative and pick up an at-home device like this one from Aopvui! We just spotted this bestselling tool as an early Prime Day deal on Amazon, and we’re convinced it’s one of the best beauty steals you can score right now.

This gadget utilizes IPL technology to get the job done, which is an acronym for intense pulsed light. Unlike lasers, this type of light allows you to adjust the energy levels to your skin tone and hair color for the best possible results, and use the least invasive measures to permanently stop body hair growth. This specific tool has nine different levels to choose from and comes with an easy-to-follow guide which helps you figure out which setting is ideal for you. You can use this hair remover pretty much anywhere on the body, including the face and sensitive bikini area. It reportedly takes just 15 minutes of using the treatment to get a full body hair removal experience, and this estimate is even shorter if you’re only targeting specific areas!

Reviewers say this at-home hair removal method does actually work and has given them the same results they achieved after getting a spa treatment that cost ten times as much as this device. The key is to remain consistent and patient, because using this tool does take time to reach its full potential. After eight-to-12 weeks of incorporating this device into your routine three times weekly, you can expect to see no more hair regrowth — and if you’re not happy with your results, there is a six-month money-back guarantee you can take advantage of.

Plus, as a bonus, in addition to the sale price, there’s an extra 40% off coupon you can clip to score an even better deal on this amazing hair remover. Prime Day hasn’t even started, and we’re already obsessed with these summer steals!

