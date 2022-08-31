Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When you’ve got a busy work schedule, it can be hard to find time and energy to invest in putting together a makeup look. Just after you’ve gotten out of bed, done your quick daily workout, and had your first cup of coffee, it’s already time for you to clock in and start answering the lengthy list of work emails that have flooded your inbox. While you’d love to treat yourself to some makeup self-care, you just don’t have the time. Makeup looks are a lengthy process with too many steps to fit in on a busy weekday, right?

Wrong! Putting on makeup in the morning doesn’t have to have to be a hassle. We’ve got some tips and tricks to put together easy everyday makeup looks that will save you time and let you get your beautification on even with the busiest of schedules. Plus, we’ve got advice from experts in the fashion and beauty world on how you can turn your everyday makeup into a look that truly stands out.

So what are you waiting for? It’s time to dive into some of the easiest everyday makeup looks that you can try at home today.

View Your Makeup Time as a Form of Self-Care

As makeup artist Pat McGrath once said, “Makeup is an extraordinary tool that allows me to share my inspirations, my fantasies, and my vision with the world.” The makeup looks you create are a way to express yourself to the world. Your makeup can act as a representation of how you’re feeling, as well as a way to accentuate your beautiful natural features.

“Makeup is absolutely a form of self-care,” says Ann McFerran, CEO of Glamnetic. “By taking the time to do your makeup every day, you’re creating time to focus on yourself. Think of your daily makeup routine, not as a chore you have to squeeze in, but as a ritual you partake in to feel and look your best.”

You can also incorporate your skincare regimen as a part of your makeup ritual. “It’s paramount to cleanse the skin well before applying any makeup to the face,” says Rachel Roff, Founder, CEO of Urban Skin Rx. “If you wear makeup frequently, cleansing is also important to remove any remaining makeup particles or oil that may still be lingering on your skin. Before you apply your makeup, be sure to wash your face well, apply any toners or serums you typically use and finish by applying your moisturizer and makeup primer.”

It’s easy to work your makeup routine into your existing morning skincare regimen and save yourself time before you have to bolt out the door.

Everyday Makeup Essentials

Once you’ve cleansed your face and applied makeup primer, it’s time to begin the makeup application process. There are a number of key items that are essential to have on hand to create an everyday makeup look that wows.

A Perfectly Matched Foundation

Foundation provides a base layer of makeup to your face that helps to even out the texture and tone of the skin. “When selecting a foundation, you’ll want to choose a shade that’s closest to your natural skin tone. You don’t want to pick a shade that’s too light or too dark and doesn’t blend in with the rest of your skin,” says Rachel Reid, CEO of Subtl Beauty. “In order to avoid choosing the wrong shade, it can be helpful to consider the undertones in your skin as well as your skin tone.”

Undertones are the color tones that exist underneath your skin tone. There are three main categories of undertones: cool, warm, and neutral. “Cool undertones are typically characterized by pink and blue hues, warm undertones by gold and peach hues, and neutral undertones by tones that are close to the actual color of the skin,” says Maegan Griffin, Founder and CEO and nurse practitioner at Skin Pharm. “Knowing your undertone can help you narrow down the exact shade of foundation you’re looking for.”

Sometimes, you may find yourself in between two different shades of foundation. “In situations where someone is in between shades, it can be helpful to buy both shades their skin tone is close to and blend them together to make a perfectly matched pigment,” says Vimla Black Gupta, CEO of Ourself. “While it’s definitely an investment, it’s important to feel comfortable in the foundation shade you choose, and making sure that your foundation matches your skin color will help you do just that.”

If foundation isn’t your thing, you could opt for a tinted moisturizer, which gives the skin a bit of a smoothing look, without having to do any heavy application or blending.

Lighten and Brighten with Concealer

Once you’ve applied foundation, you’ll want to apply concealer to lighten areas of the face where your skin tends to be darker and to cover minor blemishes. “You may actually want to invest in two shades of concealer for your everyday makeup look,” says Miles Beckett, CEO and Co-Founder of Flossy. “The first shade should be about the same color as your foundation and should be used for covering minor blemishes. The second shade should be about two shades lighter than your concealer, and can be used to lighten areas of the face where skin might appear darker, like under the eyes.”

There are also color correcting concealers, which come in tinted shades that help target blemishes you might be trying to disguise. “If you’re struggling with a stubborn pimple that’s decided to rear its annoying redhead, try using a color correcting concealer with a green tint to it,” says Guna Kakulapati, CEO of CureSkin. “The green color of this special type of concealer will help to reduce the appearance of redness.” Say goodbye to hard-to-hide breakouts!

Apply a Warm, Rosy Blush

After you’ve blended your concealer in with your foundation, it’s time to accentuate your makeup look with blush. “For a natural, flushed look, apply a small amount of a warm-colored blush to each cheek,” says Monte Deere, CEO of Kizik. “There are a variety of different types of blushes to choose from depending on your personal preference. Some popular types of blushes include powdered blushes, which typically come with a brush applicator, as well as cream blushes that can be applied via a compact or stick applicator.”

Layer on a Luxurious Lip Color

As author and humanitarian Roberta Gately once said, “‎Lipstick is really magical. It holds more than a waxy bit of color – it holds the promise of a brilliant smile, a brilliant day, both literally and figuratively.” We agree with Gately: adding the right lipstick color can truly make your everyday makeup look one that stands out.

According to Alexandra Fennell, Co-Founder of Attn: Grace, “You can spice up a neutral everyday makeup look by applying a bold lipstick shade. Who says you can’t wear red lipstick every day of the week?” While a signature red lip is a great way to make your makeup look pop, you could also opt for a dark berry shade, or a statement color like orange or hot pink. That said, there’s nothing wrong with a glossy neutral shade if you want to keep things simple too.

A Simple, Stunning Eye

To round out your makeup look, you’ll want to accentuate your eyes with some simple shadow, mascara, and eyeliner. “There’s nothing more classic than an easy, elegant winged eyeliner,” says Karim Hachem, VP of eCommerce at La Blanca. “Apply the liner over a subtle shade of eyeshadow, such as a champagne glittery hue, and bring the liner out just past the eyelid to create a winged-tip look. From there, apply mascara, and you’ll have an easy eye look that stands out, but still appears natural.”

If you want to bring a little bit of extra glam to your everyday makeup look, you can play with different eyeshadow and eyeliner shades. You could even try a new shade every day of the week to see which one you like best!

When it comes to mascara, it all depends on the kind of lash definition you want. If you have finer eyelashes, there are a number of mascara options that provide volumizing coverage that can make your eyelashes look more full. You can also consider what shade of mascara you’d like: black mascara is great for a more defined look, while a dark brown hue can provide a softer finish.

Everyday Makeup Made Easy

Everyday makeup doesn’t have to be a hassle to apply. By incorporating just a little bit of time for makeup application into your schedule as a part of your morning skincare routine, you can easily and quickly put together a natural makeup look that’s perfect for everyday wear. If you’re a fan of more vibrant makeup looks, but don’t have as much time as you’d like to apply them during the week, accentuate a natural look with a colorful lipstick, eyeshadow, or eyeliner. Start with a good foundation, blend in concealer to lighten and brighten the face, apply blush for a bit of color on the cheeks, layer on your favorite lipstick shade, add a bit of eye makeup of your choosing, and voila! You’ve got a makeup look that will keep you looking your best while you bustle through your busy day.

