EasyStandard Reviews: The Elevated Essentials Your Closet Is Missing

You know the drill. You head to your closet in search of something easy but elegant, but all you come up with is that ratty old t-shirt you bought 10 years ago. The classic t-shirt, tank and pullover seem like they should be easy to come by, but finding something you’re comfortable in that still looks great is much harder than it should be.

Well, look no further. These key pieces are going to save your wardrobe by opening up endless, effortless possibilities. And trust us, you’re going to want to stock up on these. Luckily, EasyStandard makes that easy — when you buy three or more of any EasyStandard tee or tank, you get 15% off. That’s right, shop pre-made core and seasonal bundles or make your own by adding three of any color to your cart to save on the perfect closet essentials.

Discover the basics that will change the way you look.

The Basic Tee You Didn’t Know You Needed

If there’s one item that should be in abundance in your closet, it’s the basic tee. They can be worn with anything: that killer leather jacket, the printed skirt that’s impossible to match, the jeans you’ll never get rid of. Really, the beauty of a basic tee is you can dress it up or down — any way you want — and it will work for you.

But so many are ill-fitting and uncomfortable. That’s why EasyStandard put in the work to make the perfect cotton tee.

The Chiyo offers a relaxed fit that drapes just beautifully. It’s got a true crew neckline — not one of those weird in-between cuts — and it’s the perfect length to wear either tucked-in or loose.

Made with 100% cotton jersey, it’s lightweight, breathable and versatile — basically everything you could want.

The Scoop Neck Tank That Will Elevate Any Outfit

Another staple piece is the scoop neck tank. The deep-cut neckline accentuates your shoulders and collarbones, giving you the perfect excuse to put on that statement necklace you’ve been wanting to wear.

This versatile piece can be worn underneath a blazer or just by itself, and you will feel amazing all day. Made of Supima — the caviar of cotton — with a kiss of spandex, this tank is made to accentuate your curves in the very best way.

The overwhelming consensus from the reviews is that they fit every woman like a glove and are super flattering — a must-buy!

EasyStandard’s whisper-soft rib tank tops are perfect for all hours, all seasons. You won’t want to wear anything else, especially when you can barely tell you have it on!

Stock up on these tanks in all colors. You won’t regret it.

Take This Muscle Tank From the Gym To Errands

This fitted muscle tank is the most versatile out there. With an elegant crew neckline, you can wear this top to the gym or to work. It’s really that versatile.

Throw this tank on with leggings and sneakers before your gym sesh or with a pair of trousers and a jacket for a business meeting. The ribbing at the neck and arm openings cinches the shirt in all of the right places to fully flatter your figure.

Few tanks are breathable enough that you can wear them during any situation, but this is one of them. It also comes in a plethora of colors that can be matched to almost any outfit you want to

Your New Day Dress — Seriously, You’ll Be Wearing it Every Day

Every woman needs a go-to casual dress that can be worn in any setting or situation. Enter EasyStandard’s relaxed midi muscle dress.

The Lynn is just so perfect. Whether you’re wearing pumps or sneakers, you’re going to achieve a timeless look. Wear it to the office or to brunch with your friends. The simplicity of the design makes it easy to throw on this dress and run out the door, ready to take on your busy day.

Made with 100% cotton jersey, this lightweight dress is soft and breathable — perfect for the dog days of summer. But there’s no seasonality to this style. When temps drop, just toss on your favorite long cardigan and a great pair of boots and you’re good as gold.

And pro tip: You can knot the bottom to adjust the length. Feeling a mini one day? You can make one in a snap! Wanna go long? It’s all good.

But if you’re feeling like a short story, you should also check out EasyStandard’s t-shirt dress. Pair this mini with a pair of chunky boots or a pair of a statement sneaker for an easy day outfit option. We especially like it with a denim jacket — the more beat-up the better — and a great pair of heels for a cute date-night look.

Find the perfect dress here.

Add a Pop of Color to Your Lounge Game

As we sip our pumpkin spice lattes — hey, it’s never too early! — it’s time to start thinking about cozy lounge pieces.

This fall, we’re all about EasyStandard’s ’80s-inspired color block sweatshirt to add some color to your style.

Made with 100% cotton french terry, these sweatshirts are made to withstand the test of time. While you will get that worn-in look that everyone loves, your sweatshirt won’t look worse for wear after several cycles in the washing machine. EasyStandard prides itself on creating clothing that not only looks good but feels even better.

These sweatshirts will never go out of style because of their simple design. However, they are a great way to mix things up and elevate an already basic item of clothing. You won’t regret adding this one to your collection!

Who Wears Short Shorts?

Every wardrobe needs a great pair of shorts, and the Amy French Terry Shorts are the pair you’ve been looking for.

The ultra-breathable 100% cotton french terry fabric keeps you cool and comfortable, while an elastic waistband plus drawstring provides an adjustable fit that everyone can get behind. They come complete with the one word every woman loves to hear: pockets.

These shorts are available in a variety of colors that will make any woman feel great just running out of the house. So what are you waiting for? Throw on your favorite t-shirt and these terry shorts and get your day going.

This Long-Sleeve Scoop Neck Will Take You Into Fall

Just like with ice cream, we can’t get enough scoops! A long-sleeve scoop neck tee is perfect for layering when the months get colder. Showing just enough decolletage, you have an elegant shirt that can go with anything in your closet.

This sleek fit is super sexy and has the slightest bit of spandex for a close-but-comfortable fit. Once it’s on, you won’t even know it’s there. This is the beauty of the luxury fabric.

For more style options, EasyStandard also offers higher necklines. You definitely won’t run out of the essentials you’re obsessed with.

V-Neck Nation

The V-neck t-shirt is a quintessential wardrobe staple, and you truly cannot get more classic than this fitted v-neck from EasyStandard. Made with a high-quality modal cotton blend, this workhorse shirt fends off wear and tear over time. In fact, it gets even softer.

The fitted look provides for a classic approach to a classic look, while the open neck leaves room for accessorizing. The fabric is soft as butter, so you can even wear it to bed. Just make sure to buy it a few sizes bigger for a comfortable sleeping shirt!

V-necks are great for everyday use, and they put a sexy spin on any old outfit. The plunging neckline offers a great skin exposure that leaves enough to the imagination that it gets the attention of everyone in the room. Something this soft can also make you feel sexy any time of day, so reap the benefits!

EasyStandard Is Creating the Quality Essentials That Will Take Your Wardrobe to the Next Level

Stocking up on essentials like these can save you tons of time and even money. Luckily, EasyStandard creates affordable options specifically catered toward women’s needs. Add that to the high-quality cotton strains used to create a heightened experience. Plus with free shipping over $70 and always free returns you can try these products out risk free!

Pair any of these options with pieces you already own but have trouble finding a match to, and off you go!

With EasyStandard, not only are you getting pieces that will fuel your wardrobe for any season, but the more you purchase from EasyStandard the more money you get off on your future purchases. With EasyStandard’s elite rewards program, where you earn points for every dollar you spend and you can then use those points towards future purchases as well as unlock free shipping, special early access to discounts and exclusive rewards as you move up the rewards program ranks.

Another great part about EasyStandard’s rewards program is that you now have the opportunity to donate your points to its charity program. That’s right! Through the EasyGiving program, you can now choose to donate your loyalty points to any of EasyStandard’s three charity partners. Want to hold on to those rewards points but still contribute? You can also donate $1, $3 or $5 to these women-run nonprofits when you checkout and EasyStandard will match 50% of that donation. Talk about rewards that keep on giving!

