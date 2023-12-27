Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Anyone who says they don’t enjoy pasta, cookies and bread every once in a while (or more, of course) simply has to be lying! Yes, some people choose to avoid simple carbs and sugars for valid health reasons — but what if you could enjoy them in moderation without the waistline side effects of a carb overload?

Berberine is a natural compound derived from plants with “Ozempic-like” power to aid in weight loss, digestion and blood sugar regulation and improve overall wellbeing. This berberine supplement took TikTok by storm, and let’s just say reviewers are pretty impressed — it holds the first place ranking on Amazon’s best carbohydrate blocker list!

Get the Artnaturals Berberine Potent Botanical Capsules for $26 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

And it isn’t just berberine in each capsule; This formula combines berberine HCL with bitter melon fruit extract and banaba leaf extract, other potent natural ingredients that are said to support effective, long-term weight management. The supplement works by promoting the growth of good bacteria in the gut to improve metabolism and reduce inflammation. A healthy gut microbiome is critical for overall health, after all!

Berberine also suppresses appetite and improves insulin sensitivity, reducing sugar cravings and allowing the body to better utilize energy. The supplement benefits cardiovascular health, too, by lowering LDL “bad” cholesterol. What can’t berberine do?

Each bottle includes 60 capsules, enough to last about one month. Yes, just two small capsules per day is enough for you to reap the benefits! The vegan capsules don’t contain fillers or additives that dilute the concentration of berberine — just the potent compound and wellness-enhancing extracts. Users report feeling energetic, in control of their cravings and supported on their weight loss journeys. What a way to kick off 2024!

Berberine was first used thousands of years ago in Ayurvedic and Chinese herbal practices. Quite frankly, we’re happy it’s making a comeback!

As always, consult with a medical professional before taking any medications or supplements.

