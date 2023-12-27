Your account
17 New Year’s Eve Outfits That Will Arrive In Time — Under $60

By
nye outfits
Getty Images

Calling all you last-minute shoppers! The biggest party day of the year is just around the corner. At this point, it’s actually time to start thinking about what to wear this weekend.

You may think that all the good stuff has already been procured by everyone else, but that’s simply not the case! To ease your stress, we found 17 stunning outfits that will arrive in time and make you sparkle all night long. Cheers!

Dresses and Jumpsuits

Amazon
Amazon

Our Absolute Favorite: Get ready to turn heads with every step you take. The off-the-shoulder cut, the shimmer, the shape — it’s a true obsession. A glittery mesh fabric and rhinestone chain will make you the most festive person in the room!

Tops

Amazon satin tank
Amazon

Our Absolute Favorite: This satin tank is as trendy as it is soft. It’s ultra-versatile — you can rock it all year round with wide-leg pants and a cardigan. For the big night, throw it on with a pair of leather pants — and you’re good to go!

Bottoms

NewYearsEvePants
Amazon

Our Absolute Favorite: These classy and slightly groovy pants are your new night out go-to. The elastic waistband is extra comfortable and flatters your curves — the perfect combo for you to be cozy and confident under the disco ball.

