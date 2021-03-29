Get Ready for Summer Date Nights in This Adorable Mini Dress

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When it comes to shopping, it’s never too early to start planning for the new season. In this case, we’re thinking ahead to the sweltering summer months! Even though spring only officially kicked off last week, we’re all about getting pumped and prepping for the warm weather by picking up fresh clothing and accessories.

Naturally, dresses are our go-to garments once the sun starts shining. They’re incredibly easy to wear, and always make Us feel fabulous. One of our new favorites is this flirty mini dress from ECOWISH! It offers the ultimate vibe for a date night, but can definitely be styled for the daytime as well.

Get the ECOWISH Women’s V-Neck Spaghetti Strap Bowknot Backless Sleeveless Lace Mini Swing Skater Dress for prices starting at $20, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 29, 2021, but are subject to change.

The chicest detail on this dress is the plunging V-neckline, which is complemented by the wrap-style silhouette. There’s an adjustable tie at the waist so achieving a perfect fit is practically a guarantee. Plus, the thin spaghetti straps on the dress are movable too. Hello, versatility!

Shoppers say that this dress is supportive enough to wear without a bra, which is music to our ears. Anything to shed an extra garment during the summer! The neckline shows just the right amount of skin, which is surely why reviewers claim it’s “extremely flattering.” The top of this dress is on the more fitted side, and it flows out into a ruffle skirt which provides more volume.

Get the ECOWISH Women’s V-Neck Spaghetti Strap Bowknot Backless Sleeveless Lace Mini Swing Skater Dress for prices starting at $20, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 29, 2021, but are subject to change.

If you’re heading out for a date, a chic shrug or a light leather jacket could work as an added layer — but you can also rock a jean jacket and a pair of white sneakers if you’re off to a more casual event. There are countless ways to style this dress, but one thing’s for sure: It’s a winner!

See it: Get the ECOWISH Women’s V-Neck Spaghetti Strap Bowknot Backless Sleeveless Lace Mini Swing Skater Dress for prices starting at $20, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 29, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from ECOWISH and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available at Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!