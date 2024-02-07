Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Our lips have been screaming for help lately. We’ve been muffling the screams with low-quality lip balms, but they only get louder once each layer wears off. It’s time to switch to the good stuff. Don’t worry — we’re not going to tell you to go out and buy an $80 luxury lip treatment.

In fact, our recommendation is even on sale right now . . . if you use our secret code. It’s on Amazon Prime too! Just enter code 25LPTRCK at checkout to save 25% and grab this essential for under $15!

Get the Eight Saints Lip Trick Vanilla Lip Mask (originally $18) for just $13.50 with code 25LPTRCK at Amazon checkout! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 7, 2024, but are subject to change.

Related: This ‘Unbiological Sister’ Bracelet Is a Perfect Galentine’s Day Gift Galentine’s Day is coming up! The holiday, which was originally coined by Leslie Knope in Parks and Recreation, is a day to go out with your besties and celebrate your friendship. Gifts are usually involved too! We all know that a true best friend feels more like a sister — “LYLAS” is a thing, after […]

“I’ve had this product for ONE DAY and I already feel like I have brand new lips!” one happy reviewer wrote about this lip mask. “So soft and smooth, no peeling or cracking at the corners. The taste is amazing! Plus, you need just the tiniest little amount, so this half ounce will last forever.”

This organic, super hydrating lip mask has a yummy vanilla flavor and is formulated to provide “extra healing” for lips that have been through it, leaving them renewed, moisturized and plump for a perfect pout.

The key ingredients are next level here, as to be expected of Eight Saints, which only uses clean, natural ingredients and aims for a simpler-is-better approach. No filler ingredients have been invited to this party!

Coconut oil traps moisture in your skin, while vitamin E boosts circulation and increases new cell generation for softer lips. Meanwhile, silk amino acids help to rebuild collagen and elastic for a smoother smile, reducing wrinkles. You’ll also find organic beeswax, which delivers natural antibacterial agents!

This USA-made, cruelty-free lip mask is produced in small batches and is a must for your nightly routine, though many shoppers like to wear it during the day too. One said of their chapped lips, “. . . this is the only product that gives me relief.” Plus, it’s hard to resist that vanilla aroma. It’s like ice cream — but better for your skin!

Remember to use code 25LPTRCK at checkout to save!

Looking for something else? Shop more from Eight Saints here and explore more lip care here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us