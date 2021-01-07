Pair This Sweatshirt With Leggings for the Ultimate Lazy Day Look

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

On our days off, we fully embrace the couch potato lifestyle — and wearing leggings is a given. After great debate for many years, we’re thrilled they’re finally being recognized as the superior form of pants! But what exactly are we pairing them with? While we adore our favorite worn-in oversized tees, we need a warmer option once winter rolls around.

That’s why sweatshirts like this one from Elapsy are all the rage. This piece in particular has the ideal lightweight feel that’s practically made for spending chilly days at home.

Get the Elapsy Women’s Long Sleeve Oversized Pullover Sweatshirt for prices starting at just $16, available on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at date of publication, January 7, 2021, but are subject to change.

This is a long-sleeve garment, which is essential during the cooler months. But according to shoppers, the material isn’t too heavy — so if you’re in the market for a casual layer to keep you warm and toasty, this is just the ticket. There’s no need for a super bulky or heavy item if you’re indoors — all you need is a sweatshirt exactly like this!

This is a two-tone top with each neutral color separated by a diagonal line. The design is relatively simple, but considering it’s at-home attire, that’s beyond appropriate in our eyes. Of course, if you do want a funkier design, there are plenty of options available — including tie-dye and leopard print!

While we plan to rock this sweatshirt as we work remotely, it doesn’t need to be limited to the living room. If you’re running errands or having a relaxed brunch with friends, jeans and sneakers will pull the look together nicely. You can even try dressing it up with faux-leather leggings and sleek ankle booties! No matter which shade or pattern you end up picking, this sweatshirt is a wardrobe staple. When it’s time to get cozy and comfortable, you can catch Us hanging out in this popular pullover.

