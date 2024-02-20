Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Fashion fact: There’s no denying it, high-quality basics are the foundation of building a capsule wardrobe. That said, it can get repetitive swapping out the same garments day in and day out. Think about it — no matter how many times you switch up a blazer with a cardigan or trousers with joggers, it looks like the same outfit after a few wears. Now that many of Us are heading back to work on a hybrid basis, it’s important to have a variety of ensembles on standby so we’ll feel excited about returning to the office.

Related: No One Will Believe You Got These Ultra-Comfy Leggings for $10 at Walmart If you need a versatile pair of pants to keep you comfortable and relaxed throughout the winter months, then leggings are the way to go. Once a controversial topic (“those aren’t real pants,” naysayers would say), leggings have certainly solidified their place in permanent fashion culture. Leggings are not just suitable for athletic attire — […]

Thankfully, retailers like Walmart have a wide selection of somewhat unique options that take ordinary fashion essentials to new heights. After some digging, we found a fresh version of a traditional T-shirt up for grabs at Walmart for just $11. We know, there’s often hesitation when a piece is priced below $20, but a crewneck cutie like this deserves your attention.

Get the No Boundaries Pucker Ribbed Top for just $11 at Walmart!

The No Boundaries pucker ribbed top is trendy and takes your everyday staples to the next level in a pinch. It features flattering corset seams in the front and a unique curved, dipped hem. Oh, and don’t sleep on the color choices. This not-so-basic basic comes in mocha clay, black soot and winter white shades in sizes XS through 3XL. Given the affordable price, picking up more than one seems like a wise move!

Related: Refresh Your Boho-Chic Wardrobe With These 17 Earthy Finds Boho-chic babes, gather ’round the fire! We love your earthy, flowy, retro-inspired style so much — and we’ve recently come up with a list of pieces we think you’re really, really going to like. From affordable Amazon finds to pricier picks from across the internet that will last and last, we’ve curated a collection of […]

No surprise here, this top is so versatile. For a casual moment, pair it with high-waisted trousers. If you’re in the mood for a laid-back look, team it with high-waisted joggers and sneakers. And of course, you can rely on accessories like necklaces and outerwear like denim jackets to provide additional fashion credibility.

Every now and then, you need to treat your wardrobe to an easy boost in the fashion department. Sure, it may not break the internet (or the bank), but this $11 shirt from Walmart is a helpful addition as we slide into the spring season. After all, it’s a bestselling piece for a reason — so get in on the action now!

See it: Get the No Boundaries Pucker Ribbed Top for just $11 at Walmart!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us