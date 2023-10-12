Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Ella Halikas is ready for her close-up! The stunning curve model and content creator is a SI Swim model who champions body positivity. She’s also the “CEO of confidence,” inspiring her followers to chase their dreams and choose self-love.
Speaking with Sports Illustrated, she said, “Confidence is having a deep understanding of yourself and your self-worth and always being unapologetically yourself. Confidence also means doing what you love and not caring what others think, and just knowing that your beauty and worth is not determined by your size or exterior appearance.”
Even though beauty is only skin deep, Ella believes in natural glam that makes her feel her best. And now you can replicate the TikTok star’s skincare routine with her favorite beauty products below!
‘These instantly transform your under-eyes and help reduce puffiness and overall appearance. It’s enriched with vitamin C, which is good for your skin. I love to use these first thing in the morning before applying makeup.’
‘This is my favorite morning skincare routine product to use. It is very lightweight and gives you a flawless finish before applying makeup. It helps with any redness, puffiness or dark circles under your eyes.’
‘This is my favorite concealer. I’ve been using it for years. It has good coverage to help minimize dark circles or any redness under your eye. I use this before putting on foundation, and it always looks so natural. I also love it because it’s affordable!’
‘I love this highlighter because it provides the best glow. It’s long-lasting and you don’t need to reapply or use too much of the product. A little goes such a long way, and I love the dewy finish look to just give the extra glow.’
