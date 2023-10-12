Your account
Shop Sports Illustrated Model Ella Halikas' 8 Favorite Beauty Products

By
Ella Halikas
Ella Halikas.

Ella Halikas is ready for her close-up! The stunning curve model and content creator is a SI Swim model who champions body positivity. She’s also the “CEO of confidence,” inspiring her followers to chase their dreams and choose self-love.

Speaking with Sports Illustrated, she said, “Confidence is having a deep understanding of yourself and your self-worth and always being unapologetically yourself. Confidence also means doing what you love and not caring what others think, and just knowing that your beauty and worth is not determined by your size or exterior appearance.”

Even though beauty is only skin deep, Ella believes in natural glam that makes her feel her best. And now you can replicate the TikTok star’s skincare routine with her favorite beauty products below!

Tatcha Cream Moisturizer

TATCHA The Water Cream | Cream Moisturizer for Face, Optimal Hydration For Pure Poreless Skin | 50 ml / 1.7 oz
TATCHA
‘This is my favorite moisturizer to use morning and nighttime. It is very moisturizing but not too thick or heavy. It’s perfect for an everyday moisturizer.’
$72.00
Patrick Starr Mattifying Waterproof Setting Spray

One size One Size Patrick Starr On Til Dawn Mattifying Waterproof Setting Spray 1 oz 1 Ounce (Pack of 1)
One Size
‘This is the best setting spray I’ve ever used. Your makeup won’t shift at all during the day. It gives you such a matte finishing look.’
$45.00
Charlotte Tilbury Lip Liner in Pillow Talk

Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat Lip Liner in Pillow Talk Original at Nordstrom
‘This is my go-to lip liner for all occasions. It’s long-lasting and has precise application for that perfect everyday-shade color.’
Derma E Vitamin C Hydro Gel Patches

DERMA E Vitamin C Bright Eyes Hydro Gel Patches Instantly Transform Dark Circles, Puffy, Dry, Eyes into Well-Rested 2-Packs
Lovely Annie
‘These instantly transform your under-eyes and help reduce puffiness and overall appearance. It’s enriched with vitamin C, which is good for your skin. I love to use these first thing in the morning before applying makeup.’
Was $35On Sale: $34You Save 3%
Clarins Total Eye Lift Cream

Clarins Total Eye Lift Cream | Anti-Aging, Firms & Smooths | Targets Wrinkles, Crow's Feet, Dark Circles, Puffiness | 94% Natural Ingredients, Plant-Based, 0.5 Fluid Ounces
Clarins
‘This is my favorite morning skincare routine product to use. It is very lightweight and gives you a flawless finish before applying makeup. It helps with any redness, puffiness or dark circles under your eyes.’
$92.00
Armani Luminous Silk Foundation

ARMANI beauty Luminous Silk Perfect Glow Flawless Oil-Free Foundation in 2 Fair/peach at Nordstrom, Size 0.6 Oz
‘This is my favorite foundation to use. It is lightweight but still has great coverage. It is perfect for a night out to give you that natural look where it almost makes you look like a filter.’
$69.00
Nars Radiant Creamy Concealer

NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer in Affogato at Nordstrom, Size 0.05 Oz
Bando USA
‘This is my favorite concealer. I’ve been using it for years. It has good coverage to help minimize dark circles or any redness under your eye. I use this before putting on foundation, and it always looks so natural. I also love it because it’s affordable!’
$32.00
Rare Beauty Liquid Luminizer Highlight

Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Positive Light Liquid Luminizer Highlight Transcend
Rare Beauty
‘I love this highlighter because it provides the best glow. It’s long-lasting and you don’t need to reapply or use too much of the product. A little goes such a long way, and I love the dewy finish look to just give the extra glow.’
$31.00
