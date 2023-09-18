Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you keep up with the Kardashians or The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, then you’re familiar with Justine Marjan. The celebrity hairstylist is the secret weapon to the stars, including Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Dorit Kemsley, Ashley Graham, Gwen Stefani, Maren Morris… the list goes on and on. She’s also an influencer in her own right, sharing insider tips and tricks from the beauty industry.

And now we know Marjan’s holy grail of hair tools! The Great Lengths U.S. Brand Ambassador exclusively shared her favorite beauty products with Us Weekly, including a luxury styler: “It’s what I use the most.”

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask “I am obsessed with this, and the tub lasts forever. The scent is amazing, it leaves your lips juicy and hydrated and can be worn day or night.” See It!

NuFACE Mini+ Skincare Regimen “I love the way this instantly de-puffs my face and gives a little lift. The small size makes it so convenient for travel.” See It!

Cliganic Organic Rosemary Essential Oil “This is a must to prevent hair fall out! I used postpartum to prevent hair loss and always recommend if my clients are stressed and notice their hair falling out more than usual.” See It!

Clé de Peau Beauté The Serum “I use this under my moisturizer and it helps hydrate and give my skin a healthy glow.” See It!

Aquis Flip Hair Drying Tool “Using a microfiber towel is so much less damaging on the hair. I highly recommend everyone switch to one like this as part of a healthy hair routine.” See It!

ghd Platinum+ Styler “I honestly would not be able to do my job or my own hair without this tool. It’s what I use the most because it works to create smooth looks, waves, or curls and the technology is constantly adjusting so as not to damage the hair.” See It!

Bonus: Great Lengths Tape-In Extensions

“These are a must in my hair kit. I use them to quickly add length, color, or fullness in the hair and always suggest tape ins if one of my clients in going on a trip or vacation.”

