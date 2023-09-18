Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
If you keep up with the Kardashians or The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, then you’re familiar with Justine Marjan. The celebrity hairstylist is the secret weapon to the stars, including Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Dorit Kemsley, Ashley Graham, Gwen Stefani, Maren Morris… the list goes on and on. She’s also an influencer in her own right, sharing insider tips and tricks from the beauty industry.
And now we know Marjan’s holy grail of hair tools! The Great Lengths U.S. Brand Ambassador exclusively shared her favorite beauty products with Us Weekly, including a luxury styler: “It’s what I use the most.”
Keep scrolling to shop the Hollywood hairstylist’s professional picks!
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
NuFACE Mini+ Skincare Regimen
Cliganic Organic Rosemary Essential Oil
Clé de Peau Beauté The Serum
Aquis Flip Hair Drying Tool
ghd Platinum+ Styler
Bonus: Great Lengths Tape-In Extensions
“These are a must in my hair kit. I use them to quickly add length, color, or fullness in the hair and always suggest tape ins if one of my clients in going on a trip or vacation.”
