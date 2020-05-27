Emily Ratajkowski’s Iconic Nike Sneakers Are on Sale Right Now

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.



Celebrities may not usually be known for recycling outfits, but some of our favorite stars are all about it! We love being able to identify certain A-listers’ go-to pieces — especially when they just so happen to be seriously fashionable and affordable. Chances are, if an accessory is getting a second shot at the spotlight, there’s usually a reason.

Emily Ratajkowski is one of the most stylish people out there, and her street style shots are downright inspirational. Paparazzi snaps of the 28-year-old look like Fashion Week runways, and we’ve recently noticed her tendency to rock this pair of Nike sneakers with many different looks. The good news? You can get them right now — and they are on sale for 25% off!

Get the Nike Classic Cortez Leather sneakers (originally $70) on sale with free shipping for prices starting at just $52, available from Zappos!

Ratajkowski’s preferred version of the Nike Classic Cortez Leather sneakers are mostly white and feature the brand’s iconic swoosh in black on the side. The logo is oversized, so everyone will know that you’re wearing a pair of classic Nikes from a mile away. If you prefer a different color combo, there are four other pairs to choose from! They are all marked down, so there are plenty of incredible deals to go around.

These all-leather sneakers have a sleek design, but their streamlined shape makes them pop on the feet. The Cortez may not be a chunky sneaker, which is a major shoe trend happening right now, but you can score these kicks knowing that they will look fantastic for seasons to come.

Get the Nike Classic Cortez Leather sneakers (originally $70) on sale with free shipping for prices starting at just $52, available from Zappos!

The sneakers are lined with a breathable mesh material and have a padded footbed that contributes to optimal arch support. If you’re thinking of picking up a pair for yourself, reviewers suggest that ordering a half-size up may make for a better fit. These shoes are clearly comfortable, otherwise Ratajkowski wouldn’t wear them as frequently as she does! She’s teamed these Nikes with everything from simple jeans and a crop top to a pair of black trousers and an elegant wool coat in the fall. Sneakers can add a cool downtown vibe to almost any outfit, and these Nikes are no exception!

See it: Get the Nike Classic Cortez Leather sneakers (originally $70) on sale with free shipping for prices starting at just $52, available from Zappos!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more shoe styles from Nike and check out all of the sneakers available from Zappos here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!