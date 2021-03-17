Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’re all on a journey when it comes to skincare. For some of us, that journey includes acne, or hyperpigmentation, or dark under-eye circles, or an uneven texture…or all of the above. Some of us try to stay minimal and natural, others have a 10-step routine they never miss and others make regular visits to their dermatologist or esthetician. The one thing we all have in common? The desire for a clear, healthy complexion!

We put on foundations and BB creams in order to get that smooth skin look, at least temporarily, but the issue is that many of them can actually contribute to skin troubles. Plus, they can look super cakey and unnatural — or seemingly do nothing at all. If you’re looking for an everyday beauty game changer that’s both skincare and makeup in one, that’s where Kosas’ Tinted Face Oil Foundation needs to step in.

Get the Tinted Face Oil Foundation for just $42 at Kosas with free shipping!

In a video for Vogue in which she revealed her “guide to acne-proof skincare and everyday makeup,” YouTuber Emma Chamberlain spilled all of her beauty secrets. She admitted that, like most of us, she’s struggled with blemish-prone skin, and picks her products carefully because of this. This Kosas foundation is her go-to. She called it “life-changing.” She applied it to her skin with her fingers in the video, saying, “See how nice and light it is though on your skin?” She finished off by saying how it “makes you look glowy and like…it’s an amazing product.”

This foundation has also garnered nearly 700 reviews on Kosas’ site at the time of this story. Shoppers say the first time they applied it, they “stood back in awe.” They adore the “gorgeous finish” and say it “really is effortless” in every way. One said it was simply perfect for those who “don’t like the ‘heavy’ feel that can come with a face full of makeup.” Reviewers are also reporting that it makes their skin feel “like silk”!

This innovative product is known as “the sweatpants of foundation.” It’s “comfy makeup” that’s made to be breathable and soothing on the skin. It’s a “clean, light-coverage skin tint and nourishing skin elixir with a velvety finish,” so rather than looking like you just applied makeup, it should instead look like your natural skin transformed into the healthiest version of itself in seconds. It does all of this without mineral oil, talc, silicones, fragrance, parabens, gluten, sulfates or phthalates. It’s vegan and cruelty-free too!

This buildable foundation comes in 16 shades, and there are helpful swatch guides and model photos on the site to help you find your match. You can also click the “Find Your Shade” button if you’re not sure which one to go with. Shopping online for foundation can be hard, but Kosas proves it doesn’t have to be!

