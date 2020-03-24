You Can’t Go Wrong With These Cozy Jogger Sweats

Working from home and spending more time indoors than we’re used to can definitely get a bit repetitive. This is the best time to take up new hobbies and different activities to keep ourselves busy. Still, there’s one major void that we’re seriously feeling — shopping!

Even though we can’t head to the mall, the internet has made picking up new pieces to fill our wardrobes so much easier. We might not be inclined to shop for going out clothes right now, but we can certainly score some new loungewear that we can live in! Case in point: We’re loving these joggers that we found at Nordstrom. You truly can’t go wrong with a basic pair of sweats!

Get the Entireworld French Terry Sweatpants for $88, available at Nordstrom!

When you think of a classic lounge pant, these Entireworld French Terry Sweatpants come to mind. Their timeless design is made for comfort, which is exactly what we need in our aesthetic at the moment. They’re fairly roomy and loose-fitting and cinch at the ankle for a streamlined look. There’s also elastic in the waistband to make sure that they stay put and don’t fall down. It also has an adjustable drawstring so that you can make them as tight or as loose as you’d like.

These jogger sweats are made from an organic cotton material that’s incredibly soft to the touch. You can get them in three basic colors — black, white and light grey. Each of these hues can fit in with anyone’s style, and picking up staples is always a good move.

The style of these joggers is a true standard. We thought that the atheisure trend was major already, but it’s surely gotten bigger in recent weeks! If you up your loungewear game, this is the perfect time to do just that.

You can easily dress these sweats up a little to make them look more fashion-forward by pairing them with a cropped graphic tee and a denim jacket. Talk about the ultimate cool girl look! You can also wear them with a sports tank or bra if you’re going for the full athletic vibe. If it’s chilly at night, these sweats are absolutely comfortable enough to sleep in. Honestly, we don’t know if we’re ever going to take them off!

