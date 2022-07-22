No More Awkward Razor Bumps! This Ingrown Body Hair Elixir Is 50% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We always reach for a razor when we notice a patch of hair we want to promptly banish — especially if we’re heading out to the beach or pool. It’s an excellent way to get rid of unwanted body hair in a pinch, but the only downside is the possible razor bumps that pop up afterwards. Of course, ingrown hairs are also a risk!

The convenience of shaving at home trumps those potential side effects, but if you use this Evagloss body oil afterwards, you may be able to say goodbye to these pesky problems for good. Shoppers say it’s one of the only products that actually works, which is why we’re even more inclined to give it a try since it’s 50% off right now!

Get the Evagloss Ingrown Hair Treatment Oil (originally $30) on sale for $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 22, 2022, but are subject to change.

This oil is enriched with natural ingredients which help to soothe the skin after shaving. These include jojoba oil, grape seed oil, sage oil, chamomile oil and green tea, just to name a few. Shaving particularly sensitive areas of the body, like the bikini line and underarms, makes you more prone to irritation — so this product helps to mitigate that and leave you with baby-soft skin!

You can use this oil anywhere on the body. For best results, try to exfoliate the skin first prior to shaving and then apply the oil immediately after your skin has dried. It’s also recommended that you store the product in a cool place for an extra soothing feel. If you have a beauty fridge, that’s your best bet — but a regular refrigerator works just as well. Shoppers who say they have used this oil in their regular routine found they haven’t seen any ingrown hairs or other bumps to date. It’s definitely the real deal! At this price, it’s certainly worth a shot for any of Us who are fed up with other home remedies!

