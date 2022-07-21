Feel Good and Boost Your Summer Wellness With These Essentials

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Summer is all about self-love! Wellness is not only important for your physical health, but your mental health as well. It’s not a hassle: Taking care of yourself can be fun — and we have just the right products to boost your summer routine. Read on for the scoop!

Sauna Blanket

Ever want to get your sweat on without doing any exercise? Well, this infrared sauna blanket increases your body temperature and blood flow, so you’ll sweat just like you would when working out. Celebs love it worldwide, so join the trend!

Get the HigherDOSE – Sauna Blanket for $599.00!

Super Green Bags

Add this to your daily routine, and you’ll be rich with nutrients in no time. It combines superfoods, probiotics and more into a convenient and delicious shake you’ll actually enjoy drinking.

Get the Mantra Labs – Super Greens for $27.99! All items in the Mantra Labs collection are available at the discounted rate of 30%!

Blue Light Glasses

Throw it back with these old Hollywood style glasses that seriously look vintage. The Ristretto shade will help bring out the color of your eyes, and they are biodegradable too!

Get the Christopher Cloos: Elsa Blue Light Glasses for $118.30! All items in the Christopher Cloos collection are available at the discounted rate of 30%!

Virtual Personal Training Starter Pack

Need that extra push to get started on your workout routine? This personal training starter pack comes with four 30-minute personalized training sessions along with a yoga mat. HIIT, yoga, meditation and more — they have all the bases covered!

Get the Flexit – Starter Pack for $169.99!

Performance Insole

Take care of your feet and receive extra cushioning in the process. Insoles improve your agility and strength, and these are the only insoles on the market that bring the sensory input of being barefoot into the shoe.

Get the Naboso – Performance Insoles for $38.50! All items in the Naboso collection are available at the discounted rate of 30%!

Full Moon Pearls

These vegan full moon herbal pearls help in more ways than one – with digestion, muscle tension and nausea. It even tastes good too, with a smooth licorice-like flavor.

Get the Qi Alchemy – Vegan Full Moon Pearls for $39.00!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!