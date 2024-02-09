Kick Up Your Favorite Workwear a Notch With This Textured Blouse

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Whether you work in an office or you work remotely and find yourself on camera often, a good blouse is a must-have. You want to look polished and presentable, but you want to stay fashionable, too. That’s where things can get difficult. Let’s face it: sometimes, workwear just doesn’t serve the way you might want it to. That’s when you hit the internet and do some shopping to find what’s out there, like we did. And we found a particular great top that can work as part of your work wardrobe or as your new favorite top in general.

You probably already know that Amazon is home to several different fantastic options in terms of good-looking work clothes and beyond. But this is a new find, the Evaless Short Sleeve Textured Blouse, and we absolutely love it. It’s non-revealing, so you don’t have to worry about things getting awkward, it comes in multiple colors, and it’s super versatile, at that.

Get the Evaless Short Sleeve Textured Blouse for just $19 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 8, 2024, but are subject to change.

We love this top because it looks like your average, everyday summer top, but it’s made from a high-quality knit fabric that’ll keep you warm without you having to wear a sweater. Plus, it has a fun pattern all over it that looks like unlike so many others that we’ve seen elsewhere.

It comes in a variety of different colors, from neutrals and earth tones to bright, fun colors like pink, blue, and green. That means it would be a good idea to buy several in different shades and rotate them out with a range of leggings, trousers, or other outfits you deem fit to wear to work functions and elsewhere.

And best of all, this blouse is just $19. You can grab as many as you want and you won’t be breaking the bank. This is quite the find, we’d say, and it’s well worth putting the money down so you can take plenty home and swap between them at well.

