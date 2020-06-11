Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

A cami is a classic style — one that will be in stores and wardrobes forever. Camis make great summer tops and are go-to undershirts when we need to layer, whether for warmth or fashion purposes. They are just so reliable and magnificent in their simplicity. The only thing we don’t like about them is that they can’t be dressed up!

Or can they? Sure, your traditional stretchy cotton cami is going to stay within the lines of casual fashion, but not all camis are the same. How about upgrading one with a layer of chiffon to seriously level up your style game?

Get the Evera B V-Neck Chiffon Spaghetti Strap Cami Top starting at just $20 at Amazon with free shipping! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 11, 2020, but are subject to change.

There is truly nothing like a layer of flowy, sheer chiffon to turn a “meh” piece into a marvelous, irreplaceable piece. This Evera B camisole knows just what we’re talking about. It’s flowy yet flattering with its V-neckline, adjustable straps and curved shirttail hem, and its versatility is practically inconceivable!

You can easily dress this piece up for more formal occasions, but it’s just as ready to be worn on a trip to the coffee shop. It is a cami, after all. The only thing we would say is not to hide it under another top — but actually, that hem would look so cute peeping out from underneath a cropped sweater!

This top is “a year round essential for casual elegance.” That’s why we’re happy to report that it’s available in plenty of colors. No need to worry about outfit-repeating! Your choices are: Magenta, Olive, Burgundy, Off-White, Black, Teal and Royal Blue. For now, that is. Some sizes are selling out, so don’t let your favorite get away!

Already coming up with ideas for how you’ll wear this Evera B cami? Us too. It’s all that’s been on our mind. We love the contrast of the chiffon sophistication with the distressed denim shorts as seen in the photos, but that’s just one option. It would look lovely tucked into a satin skirt or hanging loose over a pair of faux-leather leggings with heeled booties. Try it under a blazer with slacks and mules for work too! We’re so excited already!

